Roger Stone’s dream of booting judge for sentencing comments brutally crushed by ex-US Attorney: ‘He’s met his match’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance crushed any hopes former Donald Trump associate Roger Stone might have that his prison sentence will be voided due to comments made by the presiding judge in his federal trial.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Vance left no doubt Stone’s latest legal gambit will collapse just like his previous attempts to squirm out of his trial did.

“Stone’s legal team says that Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s assertion that the jurors served with integrity shows bias,” host Witt stated. “Do you buy that argument and legally would that be enough to get the judge dismissed from the case?”

“I don’t buy it, Alex, and the judge isn’t going to buy it either,” Vance shot back. “This is another example of Roger Stone trying to gaslight people around him, but he’s finally met his match in the federal judiciary because they’re not allowed to accept arguments that are counter-factual like the ones that he makes here.”

“Yes, there are some cases where you actually can ask a judge to give you a new trial where the interests of justice would be better reflected. they’re unusual but they exist,” she elaborated. “The comments that Judge Jackson made at sentencing only exemplify her commitment to the rule of law, her insistence like the jurors in this case who did important work under terrible pressure, that their service is honored and respected even when someone like Stone who as we know has a long-time history of promoting himself as an agitator — her ruling stands up on appeal.”

Watch below:

Ex-Republican Clint Eastwood makes call to dump Trump in Wall Street Journal interview

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, actor/director Clint Eastwood -- who once ran and won as a Republican for mayor of Carmel, California -- said it is time  for the country to move on from Donald Trump.

Eastwood, who memorably spoke at the 2012 Republican convention made his comments at the end of an interview about his films and the #metoo movement.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal's Tunku Varadarajan, the 89-year-old Hollywood legend recalled meeting Trump years ago and was asked about the current political climate after three years of Trump at the helm.

GOP appointees considered disloyal to Trump won’t be spared as president’s new hatchet-man begins purge: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, longtime government employees who landed their jobs because of their Republican bonafides are now coming to work each day with the threat of dismissal hanging over their heads if it is believed they are are not totally on board with Donald Trump policies.

Following a report that Johnny McEntee, a 29-year-old loyalist just installed to take over the Office of Presidential Personnel, is instructing "departments to search for people not devoted to the president so they can be removed," the Times notes that just because a staffer is a Republican in good standing doesn't mean that won't be booted.

2020 Election

Here is why these Nevadans are betting on Sanders

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

LAS VEGAS — Any doubts that Nevadans wouldn't show up for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were quickly squashed by the amount of people lined up to get into his Friday night rally in Las Vegas on the eve of the Nevada caucus: an estimated 2,020, according to his campaign. One would have been forgiven for assuming the crowd spilling out the main entrance and down the street had lined up to get into one of the city's hottest shows, not a "Get Out the Vote" event. Despite stereotypes that Sanders only draws support from the young (and mostly white), the crowd was visibly diverse in age, ethnicity and race. And anyone who didn't arrive already wearing the requisite Bernie gear had plenty of opportunities to buy some as they waited to enter the venue.

