Roger Stone’s dream of booting judge for sentencing comments brutally crushed by ex-US Attorney: ‘He’s met his match’

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance crushed any hopes former Donald Trump associate Roger Stone might have that his prison sentence will be voided due to comments made by the presiding judge in his federal trial.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Vance left no doubt Stone’s latest legal gambit will collapse just like his previous attempts to squirm out of his trial did.

“Stone’s legal team says that Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s assertion that the jurors served with integrity shows bias,” host Witt stated. “Do you buy that argument and legally would that be enough to get the judge dismissed from the case?”

“I don’t buy it, Alex, and the judge isn’t going to buy it either,” Vance shot back. “This is another example of Roger Stone trying to gaslight people around him, but he’s finally met his match in the federal judiciary because they’re not allowed to accept arguments that are counter-factual like the ones that he makes here.”

“Yes, there are some cases where you actually can ask a judge to give you a new trial where the interests of justice would be better reflected. they’re unusual but they exist,” she elaborated. “The comments that Judge Jackson made at sentencing only exemplify her commitment to the rule of law, her insistence like the jurors in this case who did important work under terrible pressure, that their service is honored and respected even when someone like Stone who as we know has a long-time history of promoting himself as an agitator — her ruling stands up on appeal.”

