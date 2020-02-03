Rudy Giuliani argued that America ‘needs’ Rush Limbaugh — and it did not turn out well for Trump’s lawyer

The president’s private defense attorney praised Rush Limbaugh on Monday after the controversial right-wing radio host announced he has advanced lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh was the innovator who spoke for the Americans ignored and disrespected by the elites,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted. “He’s done it with powerful rational argument and a truly great sense of humor.”

“America needs Rush,” Giuliani argued.

That point was questioned by many arguing the country would be better without the toxic mix of far-right politics, insults and conspiracy theories that have defined Limbaugh’s career.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

I plan to show Rush Limbaugh the same care and concern he showed Michael J Fox!! — #BlueTsunami2020 #RegisterAlltheMillenials (@MichelD2005) February 4, 2020

We’re better off without him. The sooner the better. It’s God at work! — Mikey (@mikeyw2k) February 4, 2020

He destroyed this country. — Winston Smith (@populismsucks) February 4, 2020

Second box of wine, there, rudy ? — Undersea World (@UnderseaW) February 4, 2020

Dude! You need some new friends. Preferably non criminals? — Pat Mercedes (@NorCalWineLady) February 4, 2020

He better hope insurance doesn’t care about pre-existing conditions… — Steven Stern (@sternosu) February 4, 2020

Best tweet on this I’ve seen. Thank you. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 4, 2020

Give up the cigars Rudy! — Sandy Beach (@SandyBe56935052) February 4, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is one of the most divisive, corrosive forces in America. But, yeah Rudy, America needs Rush. #douchebags https://t.co/CchBaISrYw — sandrea o'shea (@sandrea_oshea) February 4, 2020

"elites" "Rush Limbaugh’s house in Palm Beach, FL is where the conservative radio talk show host broadcasts his show, heard by more than 14 million listeners weekly. The $26-million home features an elevator, 12 bathrooms, and seven bedrooms."https://t.co/pkKUsLPBl6 https://t.co/T4IeY0XNut — 👻 Ghost of Christmas 1982 👻 (@ghostofxmas1982) February 4, 2020