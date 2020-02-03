Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani argued that America ‘needs’ Rush Limbaugh — and it did not turn out well for Trump’s lawyer

Published

49 mins ago

on

The president’s private defense attorney praised Rush Limbaugh on Monday after the controversial right-wing radio host announced he has advanced lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh was the innovator who spoke for the Americans ignored and disrespected by the elites,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted. “He’s done it with powerful rational argument and a truly great sense of humor.”

“America needs Rush,” Giuliani argued.

That point was questioned by many arguing the country would be better without the toxic mix of far-right politics, insults and conspiracy theories that have defined Limbaugh’s career.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
