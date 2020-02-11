Rudy Giuliani to make Ukraine ‘documentary’ featuring a paid actor pretending to be Hunter Biden: report

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is preparing to make a purported “documentary” movie about Hunter Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma that will feature a paid actor pretending to be the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Three Republican sources tell Yahoo News that Giuliani has been showing a trailer for the purported documentary to potential investors that features “footage of former Vice President Joe Biden and actors portraying Hunter Biden and Ukrainian officials.”

However, one of Yahoo News’ sources suggested that even Republicans aren’t optimistic that the Giuliani film would lead to the Biden family’s downfall.

“One of the sources, who watched trailers put together to pitch the film, described it as more of a satirical mockumentary, and less serious than Giuliani and Trump’s previous effort to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens,” the publication writes.