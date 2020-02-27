Rudy Giuliani whines he only has ‘five friends left’ in latest cell phone misadventure

On Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani accidentally complained to a journalist that he had lost most of his friends as a result of the Trump impeachment business.

The confession, made to an unknown associate named “Tony,” came after he put his phone in his pocket while it was still running, thinking he had ended his call — the latest in a number of similar mishaps Giuliani has had with his phone.

The Daily News reporter had called him to ask about former New York Gov. George Pataki’s upcoming book, which alleges he asked Giuliani to cancel the 2001 mayoral election and stay in office to handle the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, which Giuliani denies.

Thinking he was offline, Giuliani also trashed Pataki for making that claim. “He’s trying to sell a book. Even if we would have had that conversation, it would have been privileged between a mayor and a governor … He’s an honorable guy. I can’t believe he would do that. I just keep getting disappointed. I got about five friends left.”