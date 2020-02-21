Russia is helping to get Trump re-elected — and GOP is helping Russia do it: columnist

Make no mistake — Russia is helping President Donald Trump win re-election, and congressional Republicans are helping them do it, according to one columnist.

When a senior U.S. intelligence official told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was once again aiding Trump’s election chances, GOP lawmakers pushed back during the briefing — and one of them, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reported the classified briefing to the president, reported the Washington Post.

That led to an angry Trump replacing acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire with partisan loyalist Richard Grenell, and the Post‘s Greg Sargent warned other reporters not to overanalyze the situation.

“Our intelligence officials have concluded that another effort to subvert our election is underway,” Sargent wrote. “And Trump’s leading worry is that this could be used against him, not that our election is in grave danger of being compromised.”

Trump doesn’t deny Russian interference to protect his fragile ego, Sargent wrote — he denies Russian interference because he wants to get away with it again, and his GOP allies are providing cover by turning the intelligence assessment into a partisan disagreement.

“Whatever Russia’s real intentions toward Trump, this is still an attack on our democracy,” he wrote.

“Let’s also note that there are potential practical consequences to Trump denying Congress (especially Democrats) information about outside electoral sabotage,” he added. “It could mean less oversight on administration failures to protect the country, and less discussion with the public about these failures.