Sanders gets backing of March for Our Lives co-founders for ‘intersectional’ approach to ending gun violence

“He gets that all the issues we fight for are connected, and the gun violence isn’t the cause but the symptom of systematic injustice in this country.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday announced he has the backing of a number of cofounders of the March for Our Lives movement and other gun control groups, endorsements that came less than two weeks after the Vermont senator announced a new push against gun violence in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA,” Sanders said. “I am proud to have the support of these young leaders in the fight against gun violence.”

People are sick and tired of gun violence, and the time is now for all of us together to stand up to the NRA. I am proud to have the support of these young leaders in the fight against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/WTvdMPZ525 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2020