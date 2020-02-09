‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies the Dem Debate ahead of New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” parodied the state of the Democratic race for president by roasting the ABC debate in New Hampshire.

“So let’s meet our future MSNBC contributors,” George Stephanopoulos said, introducing the candidates.

Jason Sudekis played former Vice President Joe Biden, a role that had also been played by Woody Harrelson.

“Joe Biden’s go to do what Joe Biden does best, sneak up from behind,” he said.

Colin Jost portrayed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who asked the audience to help him get the hashtag #WhiteObama trending — “and not ironically.”

Larry David reprised his impersonation of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Kate McKinnon continued to star as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The cold open segment also teased Fred Armison as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Watch: