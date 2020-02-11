Scholar mocks ‘confused’ Trump and his ‘history deficit disorder’ on CNN
Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley went on CNN Tuesday to roast President Donald Trump for misstating basic facts about American history.
At the beginning, host Brianna Keilar played a clip of Trump claiming that Concord, New Hampshire was a famous city in the history of the United States, when in reality it was Concord, Massachusetts that became famous for being the birthplace of the American Revolution.
Brinkley commented that this statement was reflective of the president’s overall ignorance of historical facts.
“He didn’t do his homework in preparation of the speech,” Brinkley said. “He was winging it. His mind got confused. I mean, he has a history deficit disorder. He knows very little about american geography.”
Brinkley then said that Trump can’t even get facts about the current state of America correct, let alone the historical ones.
“One of President Trump’s strengths is supposed to be his knowledge of sports in the NFL, and even there when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, he said they were in Kansas, not Missouri,” he said. “So he’s somebody who really does — he’s one of these people that sees New York City and Mar-a-Lago as the center of the world and everything else is just the territories out there.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘I can’t even say on television my assessment of Roger Stone’: John Dean blasts new DOJ sentencing guidelines
Roger Stone was convicted by a jury for lying and witness tampering, so the Justice Department recommended to the judge in the case that he be sentenced with seven to nine years in prison. President Donald Trump tweeted his demand that Stone get out of jail with no time or accountability, despite a guilty verdict from a jury. After that, the Department of Justice decided to change its sentencing recommendation. The prosecutor handling the case has since resigned from handling the Stone affair, though it is unclear if he also quit the DOJ.
CNN
Scholar mocks ‘confused’ Trump and his ‘history deficit disorder’ on CNN
Rice University history professor Douglas Brinkley went on CNN Tuesday to roast President Donald Trump for misstating basic facts about American history.
At the beginning, host Brianna Keilar played a clip of Trump claiming that Concord, New Hampshire was a famous city in the history of the United States, when in reality it was Concord, Massachusetts that became famous for being the birthplace of the American Revolution.
Brinkley commented that this statement was reflective of the president's overall ignorance of historical facts.
"He didn't do his homework in preparation of the speech," Brinkley said. "He was winging it. His mind got confused. I mean, he has a history deficit disorder. He knows very little about american geography."
CNN
‘That’s crazy!’ CNN host stunned by new revelations about Trump OMB’s Ukraine coverup
Newly released emails have shed new light on the Trump Office of Management and Budget's attempted coverup of the Ukraine scandal -- and they left CNN's Brianna Keilar stunned.
As CNN national security correspondent Vivian Salama explained, the new emails show that "the OMB knew the Pentagon had concerns for months about the fact that President Trump and his administration was withholding aid from Ukraine."
In fact, Salama said, Pentagon officials "repeatedly" told the OMB that their hold on the aid to Ukraine was potentially in violation of the law -- and the OMB responded by "wiping it under the rug" and hiding the Pentagon's concerns. The emails also show that the OMB "misled the Government Accountability Office," which recently determined that the administration did break the law by withholding the aid.