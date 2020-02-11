Second Roger Stone prosecutor abruptly resigns from DOJ ‘effective immediately’

A second federal prosecutor who had been working the Roger Stone case resigned from the Department of Justice on Monday.

Aaron Zelinsky, who had worked for special prosecutor Robert Mueller, was the first reported to have resigned on Tuesday.

He was followed by Jonathan Kravis, who was not a member of Mueller’s team.

The resignations came after Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ disavowed the sentencing recommendation for Stone made by prosecutors after President Donald Trump weighed in on the case.

Another Roger Stone prosecutor — Jonathan Kravis — "has resigned as an Assistant United States Attorney and therefore no longer represents the government in this case." — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) February 11, 2020

BREAKING Second prosecutor in Stone cases, Jonathan Kravis, announces in court filing he has resigned as assistant U.S. attorney. https://t.co/9QS9xMQDV9 pic.twitter.com/bW3Kk5DFjU — Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) February 11, 2020

MORE BREAKING: Now a veteran federal prosecutor in DC assigned to Stone case an not from Mueller team, Jonathan Kravis, has resigned his post. Developing…..https://t.co/FFngOWpBNe pic.twitter.com/jDrF9xuCsm — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 11, 2020