Second Roger Stone prosecutor abruptly resigns from DOJ ‘effective immediately’

Published

28 mins ago

on

A second federal prosecutor who had been working the Roger Stone case resigned from the Department of Justice on Monday.

Aaron Zelinsky, who had worked for special prosecutor Robert Mueller, was the first reported to have resigned on Tuesday.

He was followed by Jonathan Kravis, who was not a member of Mueller’s team.

The resignations came after Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ disavowed the sentencing recommendation for Stone made by prosecutors after President Donald Trump weighed in on the case.

Trump is to conservatives what the prosperity gospel is to Christianity: columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

A Bulwark columnist noted that after President Donald Trump's display at the National Prayer Breakfast, it has become clear that he is to conservatives with the "prosperity gospel" is to Christianity.

The idea, he said, came from a friend he was texting with about Trump's bizarre speech.

"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven, so Christ said," the friend told Bulwark editor Jonathan V. Last. "I don’t know if Trump is going to heaven, or even if he’s actually all that rich, but clearly some people think he’s both.

2020 Election

Mike Bloomberg’s best shot at the Democratic nomination has only one clear path — and it could be a huge gift for Trump

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg jumped into the Democratic presidential race late — after initially indicating he would not run — to offer voters a moderate choice in case former Vice President Joe Biden struggled. In his own words, Biden took a "gut punch" in Iowa and is widely expected to finishing outside the top three in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. So Bloomberg may get his wish.
