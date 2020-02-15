‘Smiles through the tears’: Parkland community still mourning 2 years after shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. — At a makeshift memorial site filled with flowers and painted rocks outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday afternoon, three young Parkland residents who were in elementary school two years ago sat side by side on a bench and remembered Jaime Guttenberg.The girls knew Guttenberg through dance, sharing a coach in the community, and they looked up to her. Emily Nagle, 13, said she would always make sure to take a picture with Guttenberg whenever she saw her at competitions.“I wanted to be like her as a dancer,” Nagle said.A couple miles up the road at Pine Trails P…
How convicts, law enforcement and actor from ‘The Wire’ would end cycle of crime
On Valentine’s Day in Newark, the state attorney general sat next to a man who served 30 years in prison for murder.A few feet away, a 23-year-old who spent time in county jail sat across from the head of the parole board.In all directions, top law enforcement officials and lawmakers sat should to shoulder with men who collectively said they’d served more than 170 years in prison. It was the first in a series of listening sessions planned by the nonprofit New Jersey Reentry Corporation, all designed to improve the criminal justice system.“It’s about healing communities,” former Gov. Jim McGree... (more…)
US border agents will pursue migrants in ‘sanctuary’ cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents who patrol the U.S. borderwill deploy to “sanctuary” citiesacross the country where local jurisdictions are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement, officials said Friday.The deployment of Customs and Border Patrolagents, some with tactical training, to the interior of the country is unusual and represents another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and the local jurisdictionsthat have set up roadblocks to immigration enforcement.Newark was also one of the cities where the agents would be deployed, according to the New York Tim... (more…)
Trump accused of ‘quid pro quo’ — again
President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to propose a quid pro quo to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, suggesting he may reverse his administration's ban on New Yorkers participating in expedited travel programs if the state drops its lawsuits against him.
Trump linked his administration's ban on New Yorkers from certain Trusted Traveler programs to the state's "unnecessary lawsuits" in a tweet before his meeting with Cuomo, a Democrat, at the White House.
"He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic], start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don't bring Fredo!" Trump wrote, using his demeaning nickname for Cuomo's brother: CNN host Chris Cuomo.