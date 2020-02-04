Quantcast
'Socialist': Fox News viewers accuse anchor Martha MacCallum of wearing white with Dems at the State of the Union

February 4, 2020

Fox News viewers accused anchor Martha MacCallum of being attached to a Democratic plot to undermine President Donald Trump during his annual State of the Union address.

For Trump’s third State of the Union speech, women Democratic lawmakers chose to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment by wearing suffragist white.

After seeing MacCallum interview Rep. Debby Dingell (D-MI) prior to the State of the Union on Tuesday, some Fox News viewers became convinced that the Fox News anchor was on the side of the “socialists.”

Trump: Susan Collins is wrong — I did not learn a 'lesson' from impeachment

1 min ago

February 4, 2020

After Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump of the articles of impeachment for a scheme in Ukraine that she admitted was wrong, one rationale she offered, in conversation with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, was that the president had learned "a pretty big lesson" and would be "much more cautious" from now on, having faced such a thorough investigation of his conduct.

But one person who seemingly disagrees with this is the president himself. When asked about Collins' remark by reporters at a pre-State of the Union event, Trump insisted he had not learned any such thing and reiterated that his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "perfect."

Limbaugh has 'built a radio empire on spreading hate': Internet pounds Trump for host's Medal of Freedom award

February 4, 2020

February 4, 2020

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at a pre-State of the Union ceremony that he would award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who on Monday revealed to listeners that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Trump's decision sparked immediate controversy on social media, with some commenters acknowledging the seriousness of Limbaugh's condition but criticizing Trump's rationale for awarding the high distinction on him:

