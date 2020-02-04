‘Socialist’: Fox News viewers accuse anchor Martha MacCallum of wearing white with Dems at the State of the Union

Fox News viewers accused anchor Martha MacCallum of being attached to a Democratic plot to undermine President Donald Trump during his annual State of the Union address.

For Trump’s third State of the Union speech, women Democratic lawmakers chose to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment by wearing suffragist white.

After seeing MacCallum interview Rep. Debby Dingell (D-MI) prior to the State of the Union on Tuesday, some Fox News viewers became convinced that the Fox News anchor was on the side of the “socialists.”

Fox News–Martha MacCallum saw how great Shannon Bream–whom I have problems with as a news host–was looking in her white jacket during Caucus yesterday–so Martha copies her & wears a white jacket today–the very next day!–is she OK? — Shawna Chapman (@shawna_chapman) February 4, 2020

I see Martha MacCallum chose to wear white the same day the socialists are wearing white to the SOTU to protest Trump. Coincidence? @FoxNews#SOTU#SOTUwalkout#Trump2020Landslide @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/a5W1XeKlRR — Trump U Up! Back The Blue! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Trump_U_Up) February 5, 2020

Did you notice that Martha MacCallum is wearing White on her show just like the Democrat women attending the SOTU? Prob not a coincidence — 🇺🇸 Angel 🇺🇸 (@haloangelTN) February 5, 2020

So Martha MacCallum wearing white tonight with the Democrat women? 🙄 — 🌺Laurie🌺 (@Laurie5956) February 5, 2020

Perfectly appropriate for Martha MacCallum to wear "orange man bad" WHITE Not surprised she didn't push back on Dingle's libtard talking points…. — RapaciousInfidel (@AMERICA__reborn) February 5, 2020

So Fox is not covering the State of the Union and Guess who is wearing white tonight on her Fox News show? Yup Martha MacCallum and she was interviewing Dem Debbie Dingell also wearing white to the SOTU in protest again this year along with all the rest of the women Dems. pic.twitter.com/5vFzr2Bis0 — Mr. B. (@MrBeaty2) February 5, 2020

If Martha MacCallum could get any worse in her contempt for our @POTUS , Debbie Dingle , Eric Swalwell to name a few guests. All the while she gives Republican guests hell & allows Dems to rant uninterrupted! She’s also wearing white to match Debbie. — SMILE🌞 (@MaryLouElbert) February 5, 2020