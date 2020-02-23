Quantcast
Soledad O’Brien shames 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ hockey team for photo-op with Trump while wearing MAGA hats

Published

1 min ago

on

In an early Sunday morning tweet, award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien expressed her dismay with members of the 1980 Gold Medal-winning Olympic hockey team for celebrating their historic win over the then-Soviet Union — dubbed the “Miracle on Ice” — with Donald Trump while wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

According to O’Brien, seeing them hand Trump a photo-op filled her with “disappointment.”

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ” Ugh…. so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam . I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say.”

O’Brien’s comment was echoed by many of her Twitter followers and you can see some of the responses below:

