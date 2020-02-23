Soledad O’Brien shames 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ hockey team for photo-op with Trump while wearing MAGA hats

In an early Sunday morning tweet, award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien expressed her dismay with members of the 1980 Gold Medal-winning Olympic hockey team for celebrating their historic win over the then-Soviet Union — dubbed the “Miracle on Ice” — with Donald Trump while wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

According to O’Brien, seeing them hand Trump a photo-op filled her with “disappointment.”

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ” Ugh…. so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam . I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say.”

O’Brien’s comment was echoed by many of her Twitter followers and you can see some of the responses below:

“ The name on the front is more important than the name on the back”. 🏒🏅🇺🇸 #MiracleonIce #40Years pic.twitter.com/mLXIEjhvv3 — 1980 Miracle Hockey Team (@1980MiracleTeam) February 21, 2020

Ugh…. so disappointed by the @1980MiracleTeam. I loved watching that game as a kid with my dad. Loved watching the movie with my kids. To see them on a stage, in maga hats—kinda crushing I have to say. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 23, 2020

Totally agree. I’ve let go of people in my life that I’ve known for over 40 years when they “came out” in favor of Trump and his policies. Heartbreaking. — PeteFromPA (@petefrompa) February 23, 2020

From defeating Russia to endorsing the president Putin built. Full circle. — Harry Williams (@harrywilliamsjr) February 23, 2020

Old white men are kinda predictable. — Devin Uzan (@DevinUzan) February 23, 2020

The MAGA hats, for me, were a bridge too far. They did not have to go there. — PCS901 (@PShelmandine) February 23, 2020

Kids who hated Russia, posing w/ a lazy coward who loves Russia — Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) February 23, 2020

Great game but a bunch of old white guys who haven't done anything of value in 40 years sums up the MAGA movement. I guess at least they did one thing of value in their lives as opposed to most of the others. — Dave (@eaglesdiehard) February 23, 2020

The USA Hockey team UNITED a nation in 1980. A miracle was made by beating the USSR and later winning the gold medal. The same team DIVIDED this nation more by participating in a MAGA rally in Wisconsin in support of Trump. The Miracle Team now is part of our national nightmare. — Kiki (@SJUA08) February 23, 2020

Apparently Russia won after all… — MrsDubya (@MrsDubya6) February 23, 2020

A few of us at work were telling stories of where we were and who we were with watching it in 1980. Most of us watched it from the floor while our parents sat on the couch. Such a wonderful memory. And then I saw them next to Trump with MAGA hats on. I felt sad and betrayed. — Peter Joseph USMC (@Pete54742125) February 23, 2020

everything trump touches dies, the glory of the Miracle on Ice died at 40yrs of age — Kathy Byrne (@kab_fair) February 23, 2020

They’re no heroes of mine In 1980 they defeated Russia Now they bend the knee to a man who gets his marching orders from Russia Again – they’re not heroes — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 23, 2020

They have forever tarnished their legacy. And for what? Disappointing doesn't even begin to cover it. Shameful. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 23, 2020

Legacy destroyed at the flip of a hat. — stanley (@cheerupstanley) February 23, 2020