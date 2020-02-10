Quantcast
Sondland and Vindman were both planning to leave — but Trump pushed them out early to humiliate them: CNN

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland were both pushed out of their positions over the weekend — but sources tell CNN they were both planning on leaving anyway and that President Donald Trump wanted to push them out sooner.

According to CNN’s sources, both Sondland and Vindman “had seen their standings diminished significantly after they appeared before Congress and under subpoena” during the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, which prompted them to begin planning their exits.

However, sources described as “familiar” with Trump’s thinking said that the president “didn’t want them to go quietly,” despite pleas from advisers and Republican senators to not create a public spectacle by firing prominent impeachment witnesses.

During impeachment hearings, Vindman testified about his concerns about President Donald Trump’s now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pressed him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sondland, meanwhile, testified that there was a quid-pro-quo agreement that linked an Oval Office visit for Zelensky with his willingness to launch investigations into the Bidens.


The most horrifying thing about Trump's State of the Union? The two words he never said

February 10, 2020

Imagine that it's January 1941, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt is delivering his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The planet is literally on fire from the Big One, World War II. Nazi Germany has overrun France and Adolf Hitler's regime has been raining bombs on London for months. Japan has overrun much of Asia.But FDR begins his speech with a long riff on how great the American economy has done under his presidency — including some gratuitous swipes at his predecessor Herbert Hoover, even though it's been eight years since Hoover left the Oval Office.

WATCH: 'Embarrassment' Lindsey Graham slammed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom

February 10, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bashed President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers during an appearance on "The View."

The Democratic governor boasted his record on challenging Trump administration policies and protecting groups attacked by the president, and he promised not to abandon his principles.

"Hey, I'm not going to turn into Lindsey Graham," Newsom said. "I'm going to stand on principle. I'm going to fight for our adverse populations, fight for women's rights, for the environment, for my kids and grandkids. We're going to stand up to a bully, we're not going to capitulate. We're going to do the right damn thing. We're not trying to put a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, our folks, we're going to have their backs and he needs to know that. Again, we're winning, we're not losing."

Trump bars Parkland father from White House event featuring shooting survivors' families

February 10, 2020

This Monday, families of the victims of the Parkland school shooting will be visiting with President Trump at the White House, but as the Miami Herald points out, one family won't be in attendance.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, 2018, said he was not invited to the event.

“I guess it is not all of the families as I only learned of this today through a reporter,” Guttenberg tweeted. “My family and I were NOT invited.”

