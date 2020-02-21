‘Stay out’: Bernie Sanders slams ‘thug’ Putin after Russia exposed for trying to help his presidential campaign
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the current presidential frontrunner for the Democrats, had decidedly harsh words for President Vladimir Putin after the Washington Post reported he had been briefed by federal officials that Russia is working to get him elected.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug,” Sanders also said. “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Many are heralding the Independent Senator from Vermont who, unlike President Donald Trump whose campaign was assisted by Russia in 2016 and is also now being aided, Sanders emphatically told Putin to stop.
This is the correct response from @BernieSanders Sanders:
“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia.”
— Ben Judah (@b_judah) February 21, 2020
And unlike Trump, @BernieSanders had the correct response:
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.” https://t.co/nVsHEDm9W2
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 21, 2020
.@BernieSanders has the response Trump should have, but doesn’t. Bernie isn’t responsible for Russia’s crimes. Like Trump, he’s responsible for his response to them & his is the right one: “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections.” https://t.co/DliMnrIgAH
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 21, 2020
Trump, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, fired his intelligence director. Sanders, on hearing that Russia wanted to help him, put out a statement calling Putin a thug and to stay out. https://t.co/C734gGT7Pv
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 21, 2020
Well lookie there. That’s how one who cares about American democracy responds:
Sanders: “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”
Not: Russia if you are listening…https://t.co/7yQSlwPMOt
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 21, 2020
