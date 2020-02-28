Stephen Miller’s new wife is in charge of approving all coronavirus communications

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller was placed in charge of all government communications regarding coronavirus.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sent out a government-wide email ordering all official communications to go through Miller, who recently married White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, reported CNN.

President Donald Trump placed Pence in charge of the administration’s response to the virus, and Jessica Ditto, his deputy director of communications, had initially been handling government messaging.

But Miller took over that role Friday, less than two weeks after marrying the notoriously anti-immigrant White House adviser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The 28-year-old also serves as a special assistant to Trump, in addition to her duties for Pence, and previously served as spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.