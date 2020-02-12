‘Straight-up assault on the rule of law’: CNN reporter blasts Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood broke down President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment conduct — and the danger it poses to democracy.
“When you put it all together … those other cases of retaliation, the statements he’s made about Adam Schiff hasn’t paid the price yet, the invitation to Rudy Giuliani to submit information about the Bidens to the Justice Department, there’s no other way to look at this than as a straight up assault on the rule of law,” said Harwood.
“The question is, what will constrain it?” continued Harwood. “The president, as I’ve written on cnn.com this morning, is the first American president we had who does not recognize our society’s distinctions between truth or falsity, right or wrong, morality or immorality. And that means there’s every reason to expect more of this as we go forward. The one possible break on his actions are Republicans in the United States Senate. They have given no indication so far, beyond mild and ineffectual expressions of concern, that they’re going to do anything about it.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Breakdown of the system like nothing I’ve seen’: CNN’s Toobin sounds alarm on Trump warping Justice Department
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's meddling in the Department of Justice's sentencing of his convicted henchman.
While analyzing the DOJ's decision to dramatically lower its recommended sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone, which occurred after the president threw a tantrum on Twitter about it, Toobin said that the president had succeeded in warping the entire criminal justice system to benefit a personal friend.
Toobin was particularly shocked that all four prosecutors involved in the Stone case chose to withdraw from it in the wake of Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention.
CNN
‘I have never seen an event like this in decades’: CNN’s Toobin dumbfounded by DOJ chaos
On CNN Tuesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed his astonishment at the chaos that unfolded after senior Justice Department officials overruled the sentencing recommendations of prosecutors in the case against President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and every prosecutor on the case quit.
"Jeffrey, first of all, respond if you would to the fact that Evan Perez said that this new memo from the prosecution, from the Justice Department, in terms of what sentence there should be — this of course coming after Donald Trump, President Trump expressed criticism, concern about the sentencing guidelines when it comes to his friend, Roger Stone — that the prosecution memo reads like a defense memo, according to Evan Perez," said anchor Jake Tapper.
CNN
Trump should just pardon Stone — because dragging this out will destroy the DOJ: Ex-FBI lawyer
On CNN Tuesday, former FBI General Counsel James Baker suggested that as bad as it would be for President Donald Trump to pardon his former campaign strategist Roger Stone, he might as well do it now — because the turmoil he is creating at the Department of Justice over the case, and the resignations of career prosecutors, is doing even worse damage to the country.
"While I am proud of the prosecutors, this is a bad day for the Justice Department," said Baker. "And everybody knows that the president is going to pardon Roger Stone. So just do it. Do it now, and don't wait for the day after the election when you are going to do it. It is better to frankly abuse that power of the pardon power than trash the Department of Justice. So I would say, Mr. President, just go ahead and pardon him, and jump to what is going to happen."