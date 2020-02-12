‘Straight-up assault on the rule of law’: CNN reporter blasts Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ

On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood broke down President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment conduct — and the danger it poses to democracy.

“When you put it all together … those other cases of retaliation, the statements he’s made about Adam Schiff hasn’t paid the price yet, the invitation to Rudy Giuliani to submit information about the Bidens to the Justice Department, there’s no other way to look at this than as a straight up assault on the rule of law,” said Harwood.

“The question is, what will constrain it?” continued Harwood. “The president, as I’ve written on cnn.com this morning, is the first American president we had who does not recognize our society’s distinctions between truth or falsity, right or wrong, morality or immorality. And that means there’s every reason to expect more of this as we go forward. The one possible break on his actions are Republicans in the United States Senate. They have given no indication so far, beyond mild and ineffectual expressions of concern, that they’re going to do anything about it.”

Watch below: