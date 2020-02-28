Quantcast
#SuckItTrump: Mike Huckabee buried for bonkers claim Trump could suck coronavirus from patients’ lungs

Published

1 min ago

on

Mike Huckabee bizarrely claimed President Donald Trump could “suck the virus” out of coronavirus patients’ lungs and deposit what’s left in the ocean — and he simultaneously disgusted and baffled everyone who saw it.

The former Arkansas governor made the outlandish claim Friday morning on “Fox & Friends,” complaining that Trump didn’t get enough credit for actions he’s already taken to halt its spread.

“He could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world,” Huckabee said, “suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean.”

The comments sent Huckabee’s name — and the hashtag #SuckItTrump — soaring toward the top of Twitter trending topics as social media users tried to make sense of his claims.

