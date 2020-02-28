SuckItTrump: Mike Huckabee buried for bonkers claim Trump could suck coronavirus from patients’ lungs

Mike Huckabee bizarrely claimed President Donald Trump could “suck the virus” out of coronavirus patients’ lungs and deposit what’s left in the ocean — and he simultaneously disgusted and baffled everyone who saw it.

The former Arkansas governor made the outlandish claim Friday morning on “Fox & Friends,” complaining that Trump didn’t get enough credit for actions he’s already taken to halt its spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world,” Huckabee said, “suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean.”

Mike Huckabee says Trump "could personally sick the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world, suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean." pic.twitter.com/X7xbC5ebDz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 28, 2020

The comments sent Huckabee’s name — and the hashtag #SuckItTrump — soaring toward the top of Twitter trending topics as social media users tried to make sense of his claims.

I mean, let's try it and see — Heath Dill (@heefy) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the best idea Mike Huckabee has ever had. Trump should give it a try.#SuckItTrump https://t.co/TLbe318t2h — Samantha Adams (@MsSamAdams) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Huckabee is sucking up to Trump so hard, that his face has completely attached itself to Trump. The reality is that Trump's statements immediately and directly contradict the statements made by health experts, so now those health experts have their statements sanitized by Pence. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I LOVE this idea. 🙏🏻 Thanks for the idea Mike Huckabee! May God continue to bless you for your amazing and wonderful ideas! #SuckItTrump https://t.co/TGk5BJOzv6 — Amelyn Randall (@AmelynRandall) February 28, 2020

I'm with Huckabee on this one. Trump should absolutely try to personally suck the virus out of everyone and swim to the bottom of the sea.#SuckItTrump — Samantha Adams (@MsSamAdams) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump will just walk right up and grab that Coronavirus, when you're a star they just let you do it — Political Observer (@PoliticalServer) February 28, 2020

Much as we welcome the idea of Trump inhaling the virus, maybe–and bear with me here, dogkiller dad–we could put the scientists in back charge and stay out of their way while they handle this crisis. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What a revolting image… but no worries, the Coronavirus can't kill us. Trump's already sucked the life out of everyone. #SuckItTrump https://t.co/RDSnepw1UO — Do Nothing Savage 🆘️✊ (@ArrDJay) February 28, 2020

This type of nonsense is DANGEROUS. That Fox News continues to engage in their State TV propaganda for Trump's fragile ego is reprehensible when it comes to coverage concerning Coronavirus. Lives are at stake. Such irresponsible coverage should be challenged when propagating LIES — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Huckles-not-the-bees-knees sounds like he is need of a doctor. — Frank Galpin (@artkincell) February 28, 2020

He could also personally spill infected blood throughout major American cities and Republicans would praise his genius population control program. — Head On A Pike Michael (@Merv515) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow now Trump has magical powers amazing 🤦🏻‍♀️ — alisa (@alisa17196292) February 28, 2020

This is the worst fan fiction yet. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anyone left in politics who doesn’t live in their own personal fantasy world — Alex Murphy (@Dr_VanNostrin) February 28, 2020

There some major cringey subconscious unveiling here — Brian Hanna (@_BrianHanna) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What a wonderful metaphor 🙄 — Demeralda (@demeralda) February 28, 2020

Huckabee really drank the MAGA koolaid didn’t he? https://t.co/zdxCP96UXi — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 28, 2020