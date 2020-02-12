Susan Collins lashes out at reporters for tying her impeachment acquittal to Trump’s subversion of the DOJ
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed anger at members of the press on Wednesday for linking her vote to acquit President Donald Trump to his continued subversion of the Justice Department.
Collins’ remarks came after Trump was accused of pressing Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ to reduce the sentencing recommendations for longtime friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Collins is on record defending her acquittal vote with the argument that the president had learned his lesson. But on Wednesday, she insisted that her vote could not predict Trump’s future actions.
Watch the video and read the reports below.
catch that chyron: “GOP Sen. Collins Won’t Say If Trump Learned Any Lessons After Acquittal.”
of course, last week she excused her vote by saying he did learn from impeachment & would be more cautious…..#mesen #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/QMTKd7g2TJ
— Lauren Passalacqua (@laurenvpass) February 12, 2020
Senator Susan Collins says “the President should not have gotten involved” in the Roger Stone sentencing, but objects to reporters tying Trump’s later actions to her impeachment acquittal vote. She says that vote was solely based on House managers not making the impeachment case.
— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 12, 2020
Susan Collins just now on Roger Stone case: “The president should not have gotten involved”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 12, 2020
.@SenatorCollins vents a little at reporters – in a Susan Collins-ish way – saying her vote against impeaching Trump “wasn’t based on predicting his future behavior.”
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) February 12, 2020
CNN
‘Straight-up assault on the rule of law’: CNN reporter blasts Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood broke down President Donald Trump's post-impeachment conduct — and the danger it poses to democracy.
"When you put it all together ... those other cases of retaliation, the statements he's made about Adam Schiff hasn't paid the price yet, the invitation to Rudy Giuliani to submit information about the Bidens to the Justice Department, there's no other way to look at this than as a straight up assault on the rule of law," said Harwood.
"The question is, what will constrain it?" continued Harwood. "The president, as I've written on cnn.com this morning, is the first American president we had who does not recognize our society's distinctions between truth or falsity, right or wrong, morality or immorality. And that means there's every reason to expect more of this as we go forward. The one possible break on his actions are Republicans in the United States Senate. They have given no indication so far, beyond mild and ineffectual expressions of concern, that they're going to do anything about it."
CNN
‘Breakdown of the system like nothing I’ve seen’: CNN’s Toobin sounds alarm on Trump warping Justice Department
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday sounded the alarm on President Donald Trump's meddling in the Department of Justice's sentencing of his convicted henchman.
While analyzing the DOJ's decision to dramatically lower its recommended sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone, which occurred after the president threw a tantrum on Twitter about it, Toobin said that the president had succeeded in warping the entire criminal justice system to benefit a personal friend.
Toobin was particularly shocked that all four prosecutors involved in the Stone case chose to withdraw from it in the wake of Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention.
CNN
‘I have never seen an event like this in decades’: CNN’s Toobin dumbfounded by DOJ chaos
On CNN Tuesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin expressed his astonishment at the chaos that unfolded after senior Justice Department officials overruled the sentencing recommendations of prosecutors in the case against President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and every prosecutor on the case quit.
"Jeffrey, first of all, respond if you would to the fact that Evan Perez said that this new memo from the prosecution, from the Justice Department, in terms of what sentence there should be — this of course coming after Donald Trump, President Trump expressed criticism, concern about the sentencing guidelines when it comes to his friend, Roger Stone — that the prosecution memo reads like a defense memo, according to Evan Perez," said anchor Jake Tapper.