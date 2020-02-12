Susan Collins lashes out at reporters for tying her impeachment acquittal to Trump’s subversion of the DOJ

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed anger at members of the press on Wednesday for linking her vote to acquit President Donald Trump to his continued subversion of the Justice Department.

Collins’ remarks came after Trump was accused of pressing Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ to reduce the sentencing recommendations for longtime friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Collins is on record defending her acquittal vote with the argument that the president had learned his lesson. But on Wednesday, she insisted that her vote could not predict Trump’s future actions.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

catch that chyron: “GOP Sen. Collins Won’t Say If Trump Learned Any Lessons After Acquittal.” of course, last week she excused her vote by saying he did learn from impeachment & would be more cautious…..#mesen #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/QMTKd7g2TJ — Lauren Passalacqua (@laurenvpass) February 12, 2020

Senator Susan Collins says “the President should not have gotten involved” in the Roger Stone sentencing, but objects to reporters tying Trump’s later actions to her impeachment acquittal vote. She says that vote was solely based on House managers not making the impeachment case. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) February 12, 2020

Susan Collins just now on Roger Stone case: “The president should not have gotten involved” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 12, 2020

.@SenatorCollins vents a little at reporters – in a Susan Collins-ish way – saying her vote against impeaching Trump “wasn’t based on predicting his future behavior.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) February 12, 2020