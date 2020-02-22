The Day Bob Dylan and Andy Warhol met and fought over a woman
Go to him now, he calls you, you can’t refuse When you ain’t got nothing, you’ve got nothing to lose You’re invisible now, you got no secrets to conceal “Like a Rolling Stone” – Bob DylanWe’ve all heard about the tragedies of Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix’s conversations, Lou Reed’s affairs, Mick Jagger’s antics; even we can talk aboutPaul McCartney’s favorite films. But what do we know about Bob Dylan?The man is a mystery. After 1964, only three years into his career, he stopped giving explanations to the press and became a dark figure. His genius is impenetrable. He never allowed his music to f…
2020 Election
At Joe Biden’s eleventh-hour rally in Nevada, many union members remain uncommitted
On the eve of the Nevada caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has referred to himself as "middle-class Joe," had a last-minute chance to connect with middle-class Nevada voters before Saturday's caucuses. At a barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream sandwiches, attendees that included firefighters and iron workers gathered for what was advertised as a precinct captain training — or to simply hear Biden's pitch. Indeed, many attendees of the barbecue were still undecided a mere day before caucusing.
Commentary
What election? This is a civil war to stop Trump
In what amounted to a casual aside at his rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday night, Donald Trump drew the battle lines in this election as clearly as I've heard them drawn yet. Facing another of his virtually all-white audience in the city that is headquarters to multiple fundamentalist sects and several Christian megachurches, Trump waved his arms and asked, "By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?" The crowd jeered loudly. "Did you see it? And the winner is … a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?" he went on with undisguised disgust. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know. Let's get 'Gone With the Wind'! Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back, please?"