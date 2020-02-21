‘The president doesn’t stop cheating’: Intel Committee working through the weekend to counter Russia threat

The House Intelligence Committee will be working through the weekend to protect the 2020 election from Russian meddling, one member of the committee revealed on MSNBC on Friday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was interviewed by MSNBC Chuck Todd about reports that Russia is backing President Donald Trump’s reelection in the 2020 presidential race.

“Are we going to have public hearings on this sooner rather than later?” Todd asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll let the chairman address that,” Swalwell replied. “But our staff is working through the weekend to make sure that our elections are free from Russian interference.”

“Through the weekend?” Todd asked. “So this is a very imminent thing?”

“Yes. They don’t stop working because the president doesn’t stop cheating,” Swalwell explained.

Watch: