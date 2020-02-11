The same night Bernie won New Hampshire he was ‘nuked’ in Nevada ahead of the next caucuses: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was projected to win Tuesday’s first in the nation primary in New Hampshire.

But the same night, he was blasted by the most important union in Nevada ahead of the state’s February 22 caucuses.

“Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would “end Culinary Healthcare” if elected president, according to a new one-pager the politically powerful Culinary Union is posting back of house on the Las Vegas Strip,” The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday evening.

“The new flyer, a copy of which was obtained by The Nevada Independent, compares the positions on health care, “good jobs” and immigration of six Demoratic presidential hopefuls who have come to the union’s headquarters over the last two months to court its members. But the primary difference outlined in the document, which is being distributed in both English and Spanish, is in the candidates’ positions on health care, taking particular aim at the Vermont senator over his Medicare-for-all policy, which would establish a single-payer, government run health insurance system,” the publication reported.

The union has not made an official endorsement.

“The union, considered an organizing behemoth in the Silver State, has been known to tip the scales in elections in the past. Though the 60,000-member union has not yet decided whether it will endorse in the Democratic presidential primary, the flyer appears to be part of a coordinated campaign ahead of Nevada’s Feb. 22 Democratic presidential primary and shows the union will not be sitting idly by, with or without an endorsement,” The Nevada Independent reported.

The flyer is also reportedly “going out to members tonight via text and email.”

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of the Nevada Independent, offered his analysis of Sanders being “nuked” ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

On the evening he emerges with momentum from NH, Bernie is nuked in Nevada by Culinary with flyers in Spanish and English at union properties and direct communication to its 60,000 members via text and email. A ratcheting up of the campaign targeting him. This is something. https://t.co/6jjHPntJRL — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 12, 2020