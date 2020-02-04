Quantcast
The View hosts burst into laughter over Don Jr and Eric Trump’s Iowa caucus conspiracy theories

Published

4 mins ago

on

“The View” panelists burst into laughter over claims of Iowa election rigging peddled by President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons.

The winner of the state’s Democratic caucus — the official start of the 2020 primary season — remains unclear amid technical and other issues, but Democratic Party officials assured voters that paper ballots remained intact and were being counted.

“Stuff needs to change because it’s not working the way that it should,” said host Whoopi Goldberg, “and after everything we saw with Stacey Abrams (in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election), we should be really careful about how we do all of this.”

The confusion undermined faith in democratic institutions, according to co-host Meghan McCain.

“It makes voters distrust our process,” McCain said, “and that is the worst part of this whole thing.”

Co-host Joy Behar slammed Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who have pushed conspiracy theories that the primary was “rigged,” and the “fix is in.”

“I heard that the Trump Jr. and his brother were saying you have to watch the Democrats in November because they’ll be cheating,” Behar said. “I mean, come on — look in the mirror, you two kooks. Give me a break.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin burst into laughter over the pair’s claims.

“They said that?” she said, laughing.

“But look at the source,” Goldberg said. “Check the source, we’ll be right back.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Iowa Democrats caucusing at Stanford favor Sanders and Warren

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

STANFORD, Calif. — For 15 minutes on Monday night, Daniel Rebelsky was the most popular Iowan in California.

As one of the few undecided voters attending an official Iowa Democratic caucus at Stanford University, the 18-year-old freshman from Grinnell, Iowa, found himself surrounded by supporters of a half-dozen different presidential candidates.

Wearing running shorts, a red T-shirt with a drawing of a cat, and a bemused smile, Rebelsky soaked up the attention as his fellow caucus-goers pitched him on why their contenders were the best choice to beat President Trump.“There’s something to be sai... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A total mess, a complete failure’: Critics call for end to Iowa caucuses

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Monday night's debacle in the 2020 Democratic caucus in Iowa has led to a fresh call from many critics -- including some prominent Democrats -- to end the caucus system once and for all.

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that it's time to end the Iowa caucuses, which this week proved once again to be chaotic affairs that still have not produced a clear winner, or even any verified vote totals, one day later.

"I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end," Durbin said. "As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Devin Nunes scorched over claim Dems don’t understand ‘importance’ of paper ballots – since he voted against them

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes weighed in on the Iowa Caucuses debacle with a partisan and uninformed "hot take." The Republican California Congressman who's very close to the White House and President Donald Trump posted a tweet suggesting Democrats didn't have a paper backup system for Monday's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

Too bad Dem/Socialists/Media didn’t read House Republican report on the importance of using paper ballots for election security...

Continue Reading
 
 
