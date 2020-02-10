The View slams Susan Collins for letting Trump cheat: ‘If he gets another four years — what is he going to do?’
The co-hosts on “The View” agreed Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) let President Donald Trump off the hook for cheating in the 2020 election — and they worried how much worse he would get if he wins another term.
Collins justified her vote to acquit in the impeachment trial by insisting Trump had learned his lesson, but the firings of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother from the National Security Council suggest the president feels emboldened to go after his enemies.
“I’m so pissed, I’m livid about this and I’ll tell you why,” said guest host Ana Navarro. “These two, the Vindmans, they are decorated veterans, okay? Let me just say, Alexander Vindman has shrapnel in his body, has a Purple Heart. They’ve worn the uniform of this country, risked their lives, and they got escorted out of the White House like they were common thieves, from a draft dodger. These are the men getting escorted out, shame on the Republican Party.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin took aim at Collins and other GOP senators who expressed concern about Trump’s actions against Ukraine but acquitted him anyway.
“How about all the senators who said, ‘I think he learned his lesson, he will never do anything like this again,'” Hostin said. “Susan Collins.”
Host Joy Behar pointed out that Collins had clarified her comments, saying that she believed Trump would never call a foreign power to ask for election help, but Hostin said the Vindman firings were possibly illegal.
“It’s against the law to do something like this, witness retaliation,” Hostin said. “But he will never get charged with anything, one, because Attorney General [William] Barr is also in his pocket, and two, the Republicans gave him a pass. They gave him a pass, and I think what people need to understand is if he gets another four years, what is he going to do?”
“Oh, my god, I can’t even think about it,” Behar said.
US indicts four Chinese military ‘hackers’ for Equifax breach
The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax.
The hackers are accused of stealing the sensitive personal information on some 145 million Americans, in one of the world's largest ever data breaches, said Attorney General Bill Barr.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people," he said.
The Justice Department indictment charged four members of the Chinese army's 54th Research Institute -- Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei -- with multiple counts of hacking, computer fraud, economic espionage and wire fraud.
Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mideast plan: diplomats
The Palestinians have abandoned their request for a vote at the UN Security Council Tuesday on rejecting the US Mideast plan, over a lack of international support, diplomats said.
Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member, the diplomats told AFP.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is set to take part Tuesday in a session on President Donald Trump's January 28 plan, which paves the way for Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank but also allows for a demilitarized Palestinian state.
Trump not worried about coronavirus because China tells him it will subside soon due to ‘the heat’ — but experts disagree
There are over 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and over 900 people have died from the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump on Monday says Americans should not worry because China has told him things will be better by April.
Trump cited “the heat” as the cause for his optimism.
Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president speaking to a group of governors visiting the White House Monday morning.