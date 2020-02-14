The View’s Meghan McCain explodes after she gets called out for her double standard on Bloomberg-Trump racism

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain erupted over Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign after her colleague challenged her criticism.

The conservative McCain questioned whether Bloomberg could waltz into the Democratic nomination by pouring money into TV ads, saying that his past could be a significant obstacle.

“There’s a lot of hubris going on that this is going to be so easy for Bloomberg,” she said. “He has the money, he’s a billionaire. This is a party that’s raged against billionaires in every way, and you have Bernie Sanders, who still has the most delegates so far and is winning at the moment, which I know we have to wait until South Carolina and Super Tuesday, but this isn’t going to be this easy.”

McCain said the former New York City mayor had major issues with racist police policies, sexual harassment complaints and other issues.

“There’s no clear front-runner for Democrats,” she said. “Nobody’s in love, nobody’s falling in love, so this billionaire that used to be a Republican is now a New Yorker that’s obsessed with taking away your soda is going to win over populist America.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed that Bloomberg’s issues with race would hurt him in the Democratic primary, and McCain jumped back in before co-host Joy Behar pushed back.

“Why are you so strict on Democrats and lenient on Republicans who have the most racist policies and the most racist track record?” Behar said. “Why? Every single one who’s running probably has — this is a racist country, right? Every single one of them has something in their background that doesn’t look good for race.”

The audience cheered, and McCain exploded.

“There’s a narrative in the media right now this is going to be super easy for him,” McCain said. “He has billions of dollars, it’s going to be totally fine. You have to win over black voters, but you have to win over the Midwest and Pennsylvania and coal miners and people that are not attracted to a lot of the Democratic coalition in order to win the presidency, and Trump has that locked and loaded. I’m sorry, a guy who wants to take away your Slurpee –”

Behar interrupted to point out Trump and his GOP allies want to take away Obamacare, and McCain argued she knew more about politics because she had correctly predicted Trump would win.

“You thought Trump was going to lose in 2016 and I didn’t,” she said.

Behar reminded her that most people doubted Trump would win, but McCain kept gloating.

“Does that make you feel good at night?” McCain said, and Behar said Trump’s win made her feel bad. “It’s a ridiculous thing to say every single day on this show. He is president, move on.”