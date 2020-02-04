Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain goes down in flames after attempt to troll Pete Buttigieg

Published

24 mins ago

on

Meghan McCain’s attempted to weigh in on the Iowa caucus debacle that has Democrats scrambling to come up with results — and multiple candidates claiming victory — did not go well when she took to Twitter to troll former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for also saying he won.

According to “The View” co-host and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Buttigieg was indulging in “millennial” behavior.

“Mayor Pete claiming victory when there’s no results in whatsoever, is truly the most millennial move he could pull. #ParticipationTrophy,” she wrote.

Given her status as someone who is perceived to have landed her high profile gig due to her famous last name, Twitter users immediately piled on McCain. You can see a sampling below:

