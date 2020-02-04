The View’s Meghan McCain goes down in flames after attempt to troll Pete Buttigieg

Meghan McCain’s attempted to weigh in on the Iowa caucus debacle that has Democrats scrambling to come up with results — and multiple candidates claiming victory — did not go well when she took to Twitter to troll former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for also saying he won.

According to “The View” co-host and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Buttigieg was indulging in “millennial” behavior.

“Mayor Pete claiming victory when there’s no results in whatsoever, is truly the most millennial move he could pull. #ParticipationTrophy,” she wrote.

Given her status as someone who is perceived to have landed her high profile gig due to her famous last name, Twitter users immediately piled on McCain. You can see a sampling below:

He based in on call-ins to his campaign from each precinct captain. Guess a Rhodes Scholar can do math. But keep snarking. The precinct where I was observing he won along w Amy. — Jane Edith Wilson (@JaneEdithWilson) February 4, 2020

Do you know what internal polling is? — Lynsey Diaz (@LynseyDiaz5) February 4, 2020

Participation Trophy's are a Boomer thing, not a millennial one. — David Isaacson (@davideisaacson) February 4, 2020

I wish you would stop talking. You’re so not relevant. — Emily (@theothermoody) February 4, 2020

Like your role on The View. #ParticipationTrophy — 🦋💫Melly💙Oshun 🍯🦋🐝🌻 (@mellyb4u35) February 4, 2020

All of the candidate’s did the same thing. Get over it. — Lisa Cartwright (@RealTraveller1) February 4, 2020

I guess he didn’t lose to Mike Huckabee by 20% like your dad did. 🤷 — Not today Satan (@Roq44) February 4, 2020

I never get tired of the actual spoiled and privileged rich trying so hard to perpetuate the spoiled and privileged millennial stereotype. — Tom Bulger (@TomBulger10) February 4, 2020

Keep begging for attention NutMeg🤣 — Patty (@eaglepatty51) February 4, 2020

Are you not a millennial? On another note millennials didn't give themselves participation trophies gen x and the boomers gave them. So aren't participation trophies really a boomer thing? — Brent Jones (@RBJones382) February 4, 2020

Mind your own business. You sound like trump. — J. Boyn (@j_boyn1) February 4, 2020

