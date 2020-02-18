Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020

5 mins ago

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November’s presidential election.

The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg’s past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.

“There’s a lot here,” McCain said. “First of all, that’s 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That’s something he said on air. Just one second, he also — there’s a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, ‘It’s a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn’t even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'”

McCain said those comments would provide ample ammunition for President Donald Trump to use in the election campaign, if Bloomberg won the nomination.

“I’m just saying, you want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats,” she said. “I don’t know if this going to be the guy.”

Behar rattled off some of the lowlights from Trump’s presidency and campaign, and McCain erupted.

“I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg,” McCain said. “I think your shiny sparkly guy who is surging right now, and everybody surges in primary politics, every candidate surges at one point or another.”

“It’s interesting that you have a problem we are talking about a candidate the way we would any other candidate,” she added. “He just happens to be at the top getting the attention right now, which is why we’re talking about him. I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show.”

That drew a round of applause from the audience, but she blew up moments later when Behar asked who she would back for president.

“Who I vote for is none of your business,” she thundered, “but I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg. It’s none of your business.”

Behar asked if she didn’t plan to vote at all if those two were the choices, and McCain complained that she hadn’t been persuaded to vote for anyone to replace Trump.

“You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me to vote for a Democrat,” McCain said.

