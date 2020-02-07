The View’s Meghan McCain refuses to defend Trump’s unhinged post-acquittal meltdown
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain isn’t usually shy about offering her opinions, but she had to be coaxed out of her shell to comment on President Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory lap.
The president attacked his enemies and lavished praise on his allies Thursday at a White House gathering, and three of the four panelists expressed shock and alarm at the spectacle.
“Republicans looked at him the way my five-pound poodle looks at me when she wants a treat, you know?” said guest Ana Navarro. “‘Oh please say my name, say my name’ — it was insanity.”
Trump complained during the event that Hunter Biden had made $83,000 serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, and claimed his own children were prohibited from cashing in on their famous name.
“His kids did make a fortune while working in the White House,” Navarro said. “They made more than $85 million last year, Ivanka. they have taken nepotism — political nepotism has been a problem on both sides forever, and if senators want to make changes, they should start by looking at themselves, at their spouses, at their kids, at their relatives who are all lined up in lobby shops.”
Host Joy Behar asked McCain if she had anything to add, but she asked to sit out for this topic.
“You guys are scaring me,” McCain said. “I don’t want to say my opinion today because, like — you’re very angry. Everyone has been very angry backstage, and I feel like today is maybe a day for me to be a conservative quietly, because I don’t want to get booed and yelled at today.”
Behar asked whether she could defend Trump’s behavior, and McCain pointed out that his 49 percent approval was the highest since he took office — and then changed the subject to Democratic strategist James Carville’s concerns about the primary field.
“I think people should listen to people like James Carville and Democrats should keep their eye on the ball with these candidates,” McCain said. “No disrespect to Mayor Pete (Buttigieg), he did a perfectly respectable job yesterday, but that is not the thing that’s going to get this guy out of office. Mayor Pete is not going to do it.”
Top Alabama cop said Nancy Pelosi should be targeted by a ‘roadside bomb’ for tearing up Trump’s speech
An Alabama cop is apologizing for a Facebook post where he said that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could be targeted with a roadside bomb for daring to tear up President Trump's State of the Union speech, the Daily Mail reports.
"Pelosi just ripped up his [speech]," Geraldine police department assistant chief Jeff Buckles wrote. "Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats."
Buckles later removed the post and apologized for "venting."
‘That’s a lie!’ Trump defender flails as journalist grills him over impeachment
British journalist Mehdi Hasan, now based in Washington, D.C. and known for his work for Al Jazeera and The Intercept, has a reputation for being a very tough interviewer when he’s talking to Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump. And Republican Steve Cortes, a Trump adviser, saw just how tough things could get when Hasan grilled him relentlessly this week about lies during the impeachment inquiry.
It was obvious that Cortes wasn’t facing Sean Hannity or another Trump devotee when Hasan bluntly asserted, “Trump tweeted, on January 27, ‘the Democrat-controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify.’ That’s not true, is it? That’s a lie! House Democrats did request John Bolton testify, and he refused on advice of the White House.”
‘Bombshell’: Iraqi officials say ISIS—not Iran—likely behind rocket attack Trump used to justify Suleimani assassination
"Al-Qaeda attacked the U.S. on 9/11 and we went to war with Iraq. If this report is true, ISIS attacked the U.S. and we nearly went to war with Iran."
In a "bombshell" revelation that calls into question one of the Trump administration's stated justificiations for assassinating Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani—a move that nearly sparked a region-wide military conflict—Iraqi intelligence officials told the New York Times that they believe ISIS, not an Iran-linked militia, was likely responsible for the Dec. 27 rocket attack that killed an American contractor at an air base near Kirkuk, Iraq.