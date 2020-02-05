The View’s Whoopi Goldberg challenges Meghan McCain to explain why Rush Limbaugh deserves Medal of Freedom
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg to justify why President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.
The conservative broadcaster, who announced this week he’s battling advanced lung cancer, was awarded the medal at the State of the Union address — and Goldberg admitted she didn’t understand.
“You know, I am very sorry that Rush is ill, because you never want to wish bad stuff on people,” Goldberg said. “He has Stage IV cancer. But I’m sorry, I thought that the Medal of Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff.”
Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that the medal had previously been awarded to Mother Teresa and Rosa Parks, and guest host Alex Baldwin joked that he’d run for president so he could give the award to comedian Louis C.K.
“I didn’t understand,” Goldberg said. “You’ve got a Tuskegee airman sitting there. How about, if you’re going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who actually has made difference in the country and done all kind of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings’ wife as a thank you for all of his service.”
McCain defended the president’s decision in political terms.
“He’s playing to his base and Rush Limbaugh — I used to work in radio and I actually worked underneath, I was behind Sean Hannity on the radio show I hosted,” McCain said. “Rush was first. He has 30 million listeners a day. To put it in perspective, this show averages around 3 (million). The amount of influence he has, especially with conservatives.”
Goldberg asked her to explain why that was deserving of one of the highest civilian awards in the U.S., but she wasn’t impressed by McCain’s answer.
“He changed the paradigm of radio,” McCain said.
Goldberg winced in apparent irritation, and Behar pointed out some of the most notoriously racist remarks Limbaugh has made on air.
“Rush Limbaugh spent a lot of Obama’s tenure singing — what did he call it? — ‘Barack the Magic Negro,'” Behar said. “He’s been so racist and misogynistic over the years, to give him — who’s next? Roger Stone? How about giving it to him or Steve Bannon.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin explained why the move was so insulting to black Americans.
“I don’t think it was lost on the black community that he gave that honor to Rush Limbaugh during Black History Month, sitting next to a Tuskegee airman, on Rosa Parks Day,” Hostin said. “Rush Limbaugh was a longtime birther during the Obama administration.”
“And Melania, the other birther, put the (medal) on him,” Behar added.
‘Triggered much?’ Donald Trump Jr. torn apart for pushing bogus claim that Pelosi can be jailed for ripping SOTU speech
Trump supporters including Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk this week made a legally illiterate claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face jail time for tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
"US Code prohibits the destruction of government records," Kirk wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. "Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address. This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison."
Even though no serious legal experts believe Pelosi will face criminal charges for ripping up pieces of paper, Kirk's claims were subsequently amplified by Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), who suggested that Pelosi could be removed from office for her actions. Donald Trump Jr. then chimed in to say that Democrats would have impeached his father for tearing up pieces of paper.
Trump plan for Mideast will die before he does: Iran leader
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted Wednesday that Donald Trump would outlive the US president's controversial proposals for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
"This plan will certainly not work and it will die before Trump," Khamenei told a gathering in Tehran to mark the February 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled Iran's US-backed shah.
"The Americans negotiated with the Zionists on something that doesn't belong to them," Khamenei said in a speech aired on state television.
"We believe the Palestinian militant organizations will rise up and carry on the resistance," he said, adding that Iran "considers it its duty to support Palestinian groups".