‘This is a joke, right?’: Internet appalled at Trump plan to boost ‘clown’ Doug Collins to top intel position

Late Thursday night President Donald Trump hinted that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to become his permanent Director of National Intelligence, which caused yet another flurry of consternation just days after he announced he would put controversial Ambassador Richard Grenell in the spot as a temporary measure.

According to the Washington Times, “The president made the disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, a day after he selected U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting DNI.

Observers on Twitter were stunned once again that the president was once again outside the intelligence community to grab yet another of his most partisan defenders for the highly influential spot.

Omg Mr Shouty McShoutyface somebody make it stop. — SCOTUS votes on Impotus tax returns March 2020! (@iamyuneek) February 21, 2020

Of course — solves a Senate primary problem for him in Georgia, and places another rabid partisan at DNI. You’re welcome, Putin. — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) February 21, 2020

Why not just nominate Sergey Lavrov? — Head On A Pike Michael (@Merv515) February 21, 2020

No intelligence experience. Said on air that “Democrats are in love with terrorists.” Are you kidding me? — Yonderboy (@dmcinnis) February 21, 2020

That’s clinically depressing. — Infinite Content (@soulbrotha215) February 21, 2020

Incompetence squared. — NameNoWithMan (@NameNoWithMan) February 21, 2020

Underrated tweet — Prairie Tale (@meghanknorton) February 21, 2020

The screamer? Oh lord. — Addie (@mn_me) February 21, 2020

The word “Intelligence” is an automatic disqualification for Gomer Collins. — Tim Murphy (@Murp1953Tim) February 21, 2020

Did I just hear Rep Doug Collins is under consideration to be the permanent Director Of National Intelligence? This is a joke right? pic.twitter.com/cv66e4ru7B — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) February 21, 2020

The used car salesman from Georgia — Benjamin Lontok (@BenjaminLontok) February 21, 2020

50 USC 3023: "Any individual nominated for appointment as Director of National Intelligence shall have extensive national security expertise."

Collins, an ordained minister and military chaplain, would be an interesting study in what extensive expertise means. — Bob Drummond (@bobdrummond) February 21, 2020

We're all gonna die — Macy (@Y0ug0tpwnd) February 21, 2020

What could possibly go right? — Jody (@Jody522) February 21, 2020

National Intelligence Director Doug Collins. Oxymoronic at best. — Miami Hammer 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@lybabash) February 21, 2020