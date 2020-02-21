Quantcast
‘This is a joke, right?’: Internet appalled at Trump plan to boost ‘clown’ Doug Collins to top intel position

Published

1 min ago

on

Late Thursday night President Donald Trump hinted that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to become his permanent Director of National Intelligence, which caused yet another flurry of consternation just days after he announced he would put controversial Ambassador Richard Grenell in the spot as a temporary measure.

According to the Washington Times, “The president made the disclosure to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada, a day after he selected U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting DNI.

Observers on Twitter were stunned once again that the president was once again outside the intelligence community to grab yet another of his most partisan defenders for the highly influential spot.

You can see the tweets below:

