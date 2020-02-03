‘This is enough to prove extortion’: Val Demmings challenges GOP senators to convict Trump over Ukraine
Rep. Val Demmings argued that impeachment evidence would have been enough to convict President Donald Trump of extortion in a court of law.
The Florida Democrat leveled the accusation during her portion of the House managers’ closing argument in the Senate impeachment trial, where Republicans are poised to acquit the president despite evidence of a scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.
“The president claims that Ukraine did not know of the freeze in aid, though we know this to be false,” Demmings said. “As a former deputy foreign minister has admitted publicly, they found out about it within days of the July 25 call and kept it quiet.”
“But no one can dispute that even after the hold became public on July, on Aug. 28, President Trump’s representatives continued their efforts to secure Ukraine’s announcement of the investigations,” she added. “This is enough to prove extortion in court, and it is certainly enough to prove it here.”
Rep. Val Demings on withholding of Ukraine aid: "This is enough to prove extortion in court—and it is certainly enough to prove it here." https://t.co/NbEEwk7Bvr pic.twitter.com/c8CY4TwHDN
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 3, 2020
‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers
Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.
The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.
Ken Starr
If you want the voters to make the decision to boot Trump from office
Then
YOU need to allow documents and evidence so the voters can make an informed decision.
You don't want to inform them because Trump is Guilty.
CNN
Ken Starr’s closing remarks defend Trump by invoking MLK and ‘the moral arc of the universe’
Ken Starr, an attorney for the president, invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his closing defense at Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"We hear the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream-filled speech about freedom," Starr told the U.S. senators in attendance. "The Lincoln Memorial, which stood behind Dr. King as he spoke on that historic day. Dr. King is gone, felled by an assassin's bullet, but his words remain with us."
"And during his magnificent life, Dr. King spoke not only about freedom, freedom standing alone, he spoke frequently about freedom and justice," Starr continued. "And in his speeches he summoned up regularly the words of an abolitionist from the prior century, Theodore Parker, who referred to the moral arc of the universe -- the long moral arc of the universe points toward justice."
GOP senators have 2 very different options for acquitting Trump — and they’re both damning: legal writers
During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Republicans have offered a variety of arguments against removing him from office. Legal writers Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin examine the different strains of anti-impeachment thought among Senate Republicans in a February 3 article for Just Security, noting the ways in which they are problematic and short-sighted.
Senate Republicans, Goodman and Schulkin write, “can acquit the president claiming they believe what he did was wrong but not impeachable. Or they can acquit claiming they believe there’s insufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the president.”