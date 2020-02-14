‘This is how republics end!’ Trump supporters have white-hot meltdown after Andrew McCabe skates

The United States Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it will not bring criminal charges against former FBI Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying to investigators — and supporters of President Donald Trump are not pleased.

After news broke that McCabe would not face criminal prosecution, many Trump supporters immediately howled about the death of justice in the American republic — all this because of a man who lied to investigators about leaks that were actually damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the furious reactions below.

The precedent has been set. You can leak and lie, and do no time. First Comey, now McCabe. A sorrowful and dangerous era for the republic has begun. https://t.co/mA2vXPWRDr — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) February 14, 2020

Not good. McCabe did the EXACT same thing as Stone, while Deputy Director of the FBI. He gets a pass, Stone has book thrown at him. This bifurcated legal system is how republics end. The people will not tolerate this. https://t.co/jKhyoPY0fr — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 14, 2020

If Andrew McCabe was working for Donald J. Trump–he would have been charged. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) February 14, 2020

James Comey lied.

Andrew McCabe lied.

John Brennan lied.

Roger Stone lied. Why is only Roger Stone facing jail time? The answer is simple, he is a friend of Trump’s. The American justice system is an absolute mess. — RD (@real_defender) February 14, 2020

Paul Manafort sits in a prison cell.

Roger Stone sits – awaiting sentencing which DOJ prosecutors want, in effect to be a life sentence. Andrew McCabe sits at CNN. With no worries. This is not equal justice. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 14, 2020

With the DOJ's decision to drop the charges against McCabe, it's time for Trump to step up and pardon both Flynn and Stone. The base is alienated by a lack of action to defend those who defend the President, which they see as cowardice. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2020

The DOJ decision to not prosecute Andrew McCabe is disgraceful but not surprising. @realDonaldTrump @JudicialWatch https://t.co/ljJC4ecShQ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 14, 2020

If you are a liberal like McCabe, lie to government, use your job to try to oust the sitting president, take out his allies, you get a pass. If you are pro Trump, the ones who lied to government to take you out will champion you getting max penalty. Do I have this straight? — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 14, 2020

So it's permissible for the Deep State to lie to the feds, but it's not okay for the average American. #McCabe — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 14, 2020

AG BARR, YOU GOT SOME 'SPLAININ TO DO BROTHER – DOJ: Andrew McCabe Will Not Face Criminal Charges https://t.co/Mt8CTcKcI9 via @BreitbartNews — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 14, 2020

President Trump, the libs have rigged the system. There can be no doubt today as McCabe enjoys the special protection and two-tiered justice of #resistance status Pardon General Flynn. Pardon him today. If McCabe is not guilty, Flynn is not guilty — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2020

BREAKING: The DOJ is declining to pursue criminal charges against PROVEN liar Andrew McCabe Meanwhile Roger Stone will still sit in jail for "lying under oath" Our justice system is broken If you hate Trump you get away with crimes RT if you're sick of Democrat Privilege — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2020

It’s a sad day when we learn in America that there is a #twotieredjusticesystem Andrew McCabe gets to walk – no justice after he lied to federal investigators with IG. I guess as Americans we know where we stand now. @realDonaldTrump and his campaign was illegally targeted — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 14, 2020