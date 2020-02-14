Quantcast
‘This is how republics end!’ Trump supporters have white-hot meltdown after Andrew McCabe skates

The United States Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it will not bring criminal charges against former FBI Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying to investigators — and supporters of President Donald Trump are not pleased.

After news broke that McCabe would not face criminal prosecution, many Trump supporters immediately howled about the death of justice in the American republic — all this because of a man who lied to investigators about leaks that were actually damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the furious reactions below.

Continue Reading

Trump’s desire for ‘classical’ architecture is consistent with authoritarian tastes: op-ed

According to an draft executive order from the White House titled “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again,” newly built or upgraded federal structures must now adhere to “the classical architectural style." While not entirely specific, the directive that the style should reflect the infrastructure of “republican Rome." But according to the American Institute of Architects, draft's “uniform style mandate” is antithetical to democratic ideals. Washington DC's urban planning director went so far as to call it "authoritarian."

Continue Reading

GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex

Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.

Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.

“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”

Continue Reading
 

Bill Barr installs outside prosecutor for ‘highly unusual’ review of Michael Flynn case: NYT

Attorney General Bill Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to conduct a review of the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Micheal Flynn.

The New York Times reports that this review is "highly unusual" and comes at a time when Barr has already intervened to reduce the recommended sentencing for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

"The intervention has contributed a turbulent period for the prosecutors’ office that oversees the seat of the federal government and some of the most politically sensitive investigations and cases — some involving President Trump’s friends and allies, and some his critics and adversaries," the Times reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
