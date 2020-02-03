‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers

Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.

The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.

Ken Starr If you want the voters to make the decision to boot Trump from office Then YOU need to allow documents and evidence so the voters can make an informed decision. You don't want to inform them because Trump is Guilty. You are part of the cover up!#KenStarr — This is Not Normal It's Insane 🇺🇸 (@bingwisdom) February 3, 2020

Just a reminder that #kenstarr covered up sexual assault when he was president of Baylor University. — Kit Dangerous (@KitDangerous) February 3, 2020

Is there any recourse for the lies that @realDonaldTrump’s attorneys keep repeating during the Senate trial? 1) Ukrainians asked about the funding on 7/25, not for the first time in August. 2) The subcommittees did not need a vote in the House before issuing subpoenas. #kenstarr — Cheryl WD (@Cheryl_WD) February 3, 2020

I don't remember #KenStarr saying "Your vote in the last election is hereby declared null and void" after pushing to get Bill Clinton Impeached over a private sexual affair that wasn't a National Security risk. — Michael Mark (@Michael69068680) February 3, 2020

Dear #kenstarr your measured, dulcet, professorial tone belied your utter confused, dare I argue slightly deranged closing. From Irving Berlin to MLK to a astonishing question about the House presenting a case that the majority of Americans agree with.." Which they do?Huh? SMDH! — Raiseyourhope (@Raiseyourhope) February 3, 2020

Irving berlin left russia in the 19th century https://t.co/qvEpK9tdPr — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) February 3, 2020

#kenstarr (in breathy tones #DukeLaw would find objectionable) : If a candidate can hide his wrongdoing and his intention to violate his oath of office and commit future crimes, he cannot be impeached because voters. — MH Rudolph (@by_mhrudolph) February 3, 2020

I just did a #primalscream watching #kenstarr's final closing argument in #ImpeachmentTrialSham. This is literally mental abuse.

Open with MLK

Accuses Dem House Managers of not following the rules 😱

Lies saying GOP never allowed to call their witnesses

What in the actual world? — Lisa Sharon Harper (@lisasharper) February 3, 2020

I'm physical nauseated by #KenStarr using #MLK's words & struggle to EXONERATE a RICH WHITE SUPREMACIST CRIMINAL. The @GOP's abandoned truth, morality & DEMOCRACY. They've shredded the Constitution, installed a malignant solipsist to usher in their #MinorityRuleTHEOCRACY! — DogdayofSummer (@dogdayofsum) February 3, 2020

This #kenstarr closing is SO tone deaf. How do you chaise the House Managers and say they didn't follow the rules. We're ONLY HERE because the PRESIDENT didn't follow the rules! #impeachment pic.twitter.com/Vwqdp8x7pE — Maya Reed (@MsReed83) February 3, 2020

I’d completely forgotten what a lying, hypocritical and despicable piece of shit #KenStarr is. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) February 3, 2020

#KenStarr uses process args, saying most powerful person in the country, #POTUS only has the power of persuasion. That “persuasion” was holding aid to an ally 2 “persuade” their inteference in our election, “persuade” Americans to believe conspiracy theories #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) February 3, 2020

Kenneth Starr is actually edging out Alan Dershowitz as the most disgusting Snake Oil Salesman MoFo Lying Lawyer #KenStarr — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) February 3, 2020

Is Ken Starr, a man who not only bent the law to hound a president he didn't like, but who also covered up sexual assaults to benefit football players SERIOUSLY lecturing people about "fundamental fairness" and "following the rules"? Seriously? Go fuck yourself, #KenStarr — Annyck Says TickTock (@AnnyckBC) February 3, 2020

The #KenStarr argument is so logically incoherent & inexplicable, it is basically an argument that his client shouldn’t be removed from office while providing no evidence at all that his client is innocent of the charges. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) February 3, 2020

#kenstarr Ken Starr: The man who wasted millions of government resources on tracking down an affair and then turned Baylor into a disgraceful safe haven for rapists was also on Epstein’s dream team of attorneys securing that plea deal. pic.twitter.com/9DFOzZfQqt — cheryl 🌺 l🌊🌺🌊🌺🌊🕊️ (@1Cleatherman) February 3, 2020