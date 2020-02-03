Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.

The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.

The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.

Ken Starr

If you want the voters to make the decision to boot Trump from office

Then

YOU need to allow documents and evidence so the voters can make an informed decision.

You don't want to inform them because Trump is Guilty.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senators have 2 very different options for acquitting Trump — and they’re both damning: legal writers

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Republicans have offered a variety of arguments against removing him from office. Legal writers Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin examine the different strains of anti-impeachment thought among Senate Republicans in a February 3 article for Just Security, noting the ways in which they are problematic and short-sighted.

Senate Republicans, Goodman and Schulkin write, “can acquit the president claiming they believe what he did was wrong but not impeachable. Or they can acquit claiming they believe there’s insufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the president.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are the hard numbers that show Trump’s economy is nothing to brag about

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

At Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Donald Trump will surely claim he has created a great economy. Trump will try to lower expectations, hoping people forget his towering 2016 claims and promises. My spring 2019 analysis of Trump economic performance was a grade of C , average.

Yet Team Trump claims it is doing just great. “United States GDP Growth Continues Exceeding Expectations” was the headline on a Jan. 30 White House announcement.

Continue Reading
 
 