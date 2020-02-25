Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is outrageous’: Legal experts condemn Trump for demanding Sotomayor and Ginsburg recusals

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump Monday night called on Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse themselves from any cases involving the president, a demand critics denounced as an “outrageous” attack on the nation’s highest legal body.

“Justice Sotomayor issued a reasoned dissent noting a pattern among the justices of allowing the Trump administration to ignore the appellate courts and skip to the SCOTUS to secure their desired outcome.”
—Kristen Clarke, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s demand came in response to Sotomayor’s scathing dissent in the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to allow the president’s so-called “wealth test” for immigrants—also known as the public charge rule—to take effect in Illinois. Sotomayor accused the court’s five conservative justices of favoring one litigant over all others—the Trump administration—in their ruling.

“This is a terrible thing to say,” Trump tweeted of Sotomayor’s dissent. “Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsburg when she called me a ‘faker.'”

“Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!” the president added. “While ‘elections have consequences,’ I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!”

Trump doubled down on his demand during a press conference in India Tuesday morning, calling Sotomayor’s dissent “innappropriate” and accusing Ginsburg of going “wild” against him in the 2016 presidential election.

“This is outrageous,” Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, wrote in response to Trump’s tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justice Sotomayor issued a reasoned dissent noting a pattern among the justices of allowing the Trump administration to ignore the appellate courts and skip to the SCOTUS to secure their desired outcome,” added Clarke. “The slight to Ginsburg and call for recusal are absurd.”

Brian Fallon, executive director of court reform group Demand Justice, tweeted that “Justice Sotomayor’s dissent is a call to action, and now Trump is attacking her for speaking the truth.”

Fallon said Demand Justice and other progressive groups are planning to protest conservative justices’ “pro-Trump bias” at the Supreme Court next week.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Paranoid cultist’ Rush Limbaugh blasted after claiming coronavirus is being ‘weaponized’ against Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh raised eyebrows this Monday when he claimed that it looks like the "coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump," adding that the ""truth" about the coronavirus is that it's the "common cold."

Limbaugh went on to slam the media for overhyping the virus in an effort to “an effort to get Trump” and even repeated a rumor that the virus originated in a Chinese biological weapons lab. While Limbaugh's initial comments were likely meant to critique what he sees as the media's bias against President Trump, others suggested he was trying to disseminate a conspiracy theory that the virus itself is a ploy to undermine Trump's presidency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP terrified civil war between Trump allies could sink their Senate prospects in Georgia: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Republicans are starting to worry that the ongoing fight between two allies of President Donald Trump in a Georgia Senate contest could jeopardize their chances of holding the seat departed by Sen. Johnny Isakson — and by extension, their Senate majority.

The conflict is between Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump bulldog who led the GOP efforts against impeachment in the House, and Kelly Loeffler, a businesswoman appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Senate vacancy despite lobbying from Trump to pick Collins. Both are running in the Senate special election, which, under Georgia law, will feature a "jungle primary" in which everyone from both parties runs on the same ballot and the top two advance to a runoff if no one wins a majority.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s doctor tricked president into eating vegetables and kept ice cream out of reach

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson infamously declared "great genes" might allow President Donald Trump to live 200 years -- but in reality he tried to trick his patient into losing weight.

Jackson, who's now running for Congress in Texas, pressed Trump to lose 10 to 15 pounds and exercise more, but his proposal met resistance from the president, reported the New York Times.

The physician, who left the West Wing in December, proclaimed Trump a healthy 239 pounds but hoped to implement a diet and exercise regimen before his short-lived nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image