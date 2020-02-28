‘This is the highlight of his year’: Trump won’t cancel speech to far-right CPAC — even with coronavirus epidemic

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was shocked to learn that President Donald Trump will be speaking on Saturday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Wallace described the conference as “a right-wing circle Festivus.”

“This is the highlight of his year,” explained Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president has, in fact, said he was not going to cancel — there is no indication that he will,” he added.

Fox News has already been running promotional ads hyping their coverage of the speech.

Watch: