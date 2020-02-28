Quantcast
‘This is the highlight of his year’: Trump won’t cancel speech to far-right CPAC — even with coronavirus epidemic

49 mins ago

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was shocked to learn that President Donald Trump will be speaking on Saturday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Wallace described the conference as “a right-wing circle Festivus.”

“This is the highlight of his year,” explained Jonathan Lemire, a White House reporter for the Associated Press.

“The president has, in fact, said he was not going to cancel — there is no indication that he will,” he added.

Fox News has already been running promotional ads hyping their coverage of the speech.

Trump nominates Texas Republican and ‘man of great talent’ to be Director of National Intelligence

24 mins ago

February 28, 2020

President Donald Trump announced who he would like to be the next Director of National Intelligence on Friday evening.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is the person Trump wants for the position.

I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished. John is an outstanding man of great talent!

‘How do you have a 401k when you don’t have a real job’: Eric Trump completely humiliated for ‘buy stocks’ demand

1 hour ago

February 28, 2020

President Donald Trump's administration has been trying to calm Wall Street investors as the stock markets plummet for the first time in a decade. But the president's son, Eric Trump, took things a bit further begging Trump's followers to invest in the markets.

"In my opinion, it’s a great time to buy stocks or into your 401K. I would be all in... let’s see if I’m right..." said Mr. Trump.

https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1233478845719818242

It was a comment many mocked because Eric Trump has never worked for a company outside of his family. It's unknown if he even has a retirement package through the Trump Organization or if he's expecting an official parental golden parachute.

