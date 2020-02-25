‘This is what you get when cabinet officials are picked from Fox News’: Twitter stunned at acting DHS secretary’s coronavirus unpreparedness

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) lashed out at acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf this Tuesday when he couldn’t answer some basic questions about the potential for a major coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“How many [cases of coronavirus in the United States] are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked Wolf during a Senate hearing.

“We’re working with [Health and Human Services] to determine that,” Wolf replied.

“How many are you anticipating?” Kennedy asked again.

“We do anticipate the number will grow, I don’t have an exact figure for you,” he replied.

“Is someone modeling that, do you have any way of guessing?” Kennedy asked.

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf claims the mortality rate for coronavirus is similar to the flu, both at about 2%. Senator Kennedy says "are you sure of that?" and the secretary doubles down. The mortality rate for seasonal flu is closer to 0.1%: pic.twitter.com/Fo6nfQrbni — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) February 25, 2020

As video of the tense exchange made its way around Twitter, some found themselves wondering how things got to this point:

Chad Wolf is what you get when cabinet members are selected because the president likes how they present on Fox News https://t.co/MgqQtqfmSS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2020

Trump’s acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf can’t tell the Senate what the models predict for how coronavirus will spread in America. @SenJohnKennedy: “You’re the secretary. I think you ought to know that answer.” pic.twitter.com/jYGdoszevk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 25, 2020

Chad Wolf looks like he always wanted to be on daytime television, but never imagined it’d be CSPAN. “Think Chad! How would your *character* Doctor Chad Wolf prevent the Coronavirus outbreak in the US?” https://t.co/7EoXfuifFi — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) February 25, 2020

Is this the first we’re hearing that the department of homeland security secretary is named chad wolf and he looks like someone named chad wolf? https://t.co/4I2hZA9uzi — David Iserson (@davidiserson) February 25, 2020

This buff, handsome DHS secretary who just overstated the fatality of common flu by 20x, is called Chad Wolf. Chad. Wolf. Can someone be absolutely sure Donald Trump didn’t just hire the guy who played Scientist 4 in “Coronavirus: An XXX Parody” https://t.co/eefvlA74z9 — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) February 25, 2020

This is the kind of comment that could cause a panic in a country that wasn’t as scientifically illiterate as ours. But, of course, in a more scientifically literate country, Chad Wolf would never be DHS Secratary. — John Smith (@GOP_U) February 25, 2020

somehow it was always going to come down to all of us being killed by someone named chad wolf https://t.co/JXGjY9jZG5 — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) February 25, 2020

Chad Wolf sounds, looks and talks like an incel forum’s imaginary vision of a homeland security chief https://t.co/zMWqeC2iyA — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) February 25, 2020

This is what you get @SenJohnKennedy. When you support a man in the Oval who knows nothing about government. Nothing about taking care of others. You cant really be surprised can you? Trumps appointees know even less than Trump about the matters they oversee. — Erika Lechuga DiSalvo (@elettuce) February 25, 2020

Shocked, I am, shocked that the loyalists that Trump put in place are not up to the task. So glad we didn’t get that email lady. — JCACharles (@JCACharles) February 25, 2020