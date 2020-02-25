This year’s flu shot has cut doctor visits for flu nearly by half: CDC
This year’s flu shot is doing a fairly average job of protecting people against the pervasive winter virus, according to the annual interim effectiveness report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The agency said the shot has been 45% effective overall and 55% effective in children. The vaccine was less effective for influenza A than B and did considerably worse among 18- to 49-year-olds, where it was only 25% effective. Against one type of influenza A, H1N1, it had no proven effectiveness in younger adults. Previous seasons have ranged from 40% to 60% effe…
Trump’s corruption of intel community ‘will make it easier for him to lie’: legal experts
President Donald Trump struck a decisive blow in his ongoing war against truth by effectively politicizing U.S. intelligence agencies.
He has attacked the intelligence community throughout his presidency, but Trump's ouster of a well-respected acting director of national intelligence in favor of an inexperienced partisan ally shows his intention to corrupt those agencies for personal gain, according to a pair of legal experts writing for The Atlantic.
CNN
CNN’s Acosta calls out Trump to his face: ‘Our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours’
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday got into a heated exchange with President Donald Trump after the president attacked the integrity of his network during a press conference in India.
During the press conference, after Acosta asked Trump a question about Russian interference in the upcoming presidential election, Trump attacked CNN and accused the network of having "the worst record in broadcasting." He then made a reference to an unspecified "apology" that CNN supposedly made earlier in the week for reporting false information.
Acosta, however, was ready to hit back.
"Mr. President, I think that our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours," he replied.
Trump again attacks US intel agencies from India when asked about Russian election interference
President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked about reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election during a press conference in India -- and he used it as an opportunity to once again attack American intelligence agencies.
During his press conference, Trump alleged that no intelligence officials told him about Russian efforts to help his campaign even though they had briefed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the ways Russia was working to boost his chances in the Democratic primary.
"Intelligence never told me!" he complained.
He then accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of leaking the information about Russian wanting to help Trump and Sanders, although he cited no evidence to back up this claim.