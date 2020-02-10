Top Democrat asks for multiple new investigations into Trump following impeachment acquittal
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for a major investigation of potential retaliation against whistleblowers in the wake of President Donald Trump’s post-acquittal firing of an impeachment witness.
The Senate minority leader is sending letters Monday to all 74 agency inspectors general asking for the investigations after Trump removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from his position on the National Security Council, along with his twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who’s an ethics lawyer at the NSC, reported Politico.
Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union and another key impeachment witness, was also removed from his diplomatic posting Friday, two days after the Republican-led Senate voted to acquit the president in his impeachment trial.
Schumer described the firings as a “dangerous” pattern of retaliation against Trump’s political enemies, and he asked the inspectors general of each agency to investigate any act of retaliation against those who reported presidential misconduct.
“Without the courage of whistleblowers and the role of Inspectors General, the American people may never have known how the President abused his power in the Ukraine scandal,” Schumer wrote. “It is incumbent on you that whistleblowers … are protected for doing what we hope and expect those who serve our country will do when called: tell the truth.”
2020 Election
Biden calls voter a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’
Former US vice president Joe Biden drew criticism Sunday after he called a woman a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
In an exchange that was widely shared on social media, 21-year-old Georgia college student Madison Moore asked the presidential hopeful to explain his poor performance in the Iowa caucus last week.
"It's a good question," replied Biden, whose status as national frontrunner for the Democratic nomination was shaken by a damaging fourth-place showing in Iowa's caucuses.
"Have you ever been to a caucus?" he asked the Mercer University student, who nodded.
2020 Election
Do people really love Mayor Pete? And why?
After the surprise results of the Iowa caucuses — in which the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, tied with polling favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders, each pulling in a little over 25% of the vote — conspiracy theorists supporting Sanders got a little nuts online. The assumption was that the Democratic "machine" had somehow rigged the results in favor of Buttigieg, viewed as an "establishment" favorite.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Is ‘Mayor Pete’ prepared to be president? California mayors in South Bend-size cities say yes
The U.S. has never elected a president whose resume topped out at mayor — let alone mayor of the 305th most populous city in the country.But Pete Buttigieg has shattered plenty of expectations in his once long-shot presidential bid, outlasting governors and senators and finishing atop this week’s Iowa caucuses in a photo finish with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.Now the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is facing escalating attacks from critics who argue he’s unprepared for the White House and too inexperienced to take on President Donald Trump. After all, at 103,869 people, South... (more…)