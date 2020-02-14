Top Democrat says he wants nothing short of Bill Barr’s resignation after Trump cover-up
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) brushed aside Attorney General Bill Barr’s complaint about Donald Trump’s tweeting making his job harder, saying he should resign instead.
Speaking with host John Berman, Blumenthal explained that Barr is far too compromised covering up for the president to be an effective steward of the country’s laws.
“My reaction is what the attorney general is really saying is, ‘I know what President Trump wants, I’m going to do exactly what Trump wants, I just wish he wouldn’t tweet about it because it is so embarrassing,'” Blumenthal began. “The attorney general was facing a full-scale revolt within the Department of Justice as a result of the political interference, the over-personal influence by Donald Trump in favor of one of his friends and political cronies, Roger Stone. The attorney general acknowledged in that interview extraordinarily that he personally had a role in overruling his line prosecutors and he offered no explanation, no justification whatsoever for this kind of interference in the prosecution.”
“What could the attorney general have said that would have satisfied you?” Berman asked.
“What the attorney general could have said to satisfy me is that he was resigning — I’ve called for his resignation,” Blumenthal shot back. “I think that he is part of a pattern of political interference in the Department of Justice that is absolutely intolerable and he offered no justification for this unprecedented action.”
“John, I can tell you as a former United States Attorney for four and a half years, the chief federal prosecutor in Connecticut — I still have on my wall the seal of the Department of Justice. it stands for the integrity and independence of federal judicial enforcement — and he has compromised it,” he added.
Watch below:
