‘Totally biased’: Trump attacks judge on Twitter as Roger Stone retrial hearing is underway

President Donald Trump expressed outrage on Twitter at what he called a “miscarriage of justice” as a hearing for his longtime friend Roger Stone was underway.

“There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case,” Trump tweeted as Judge Amy Berman Jackson was hearing arguments that Stone should get a new trial.

“Look at her background,” Trump added. “She never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!”

At an earlier hearing, Jackson had excoriated the president and right-wing media personalities for publicly attacking the juror.

“While judges may have volunteered… jurors are not volunteers,” she said. “They are deserving of the public’s respect.”

