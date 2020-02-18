‘Traitor’ Devin Nunes should be worried about a new effort to combat political ‘bad actors’
The founder of a new political effort dedicated to combating political “bad actors” discussed why there was a need for such an effort during a Tuesday interview with Raw Story.
Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder first came to national political attention after sparing with his Florida neighbor, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AK). Huckabee attempted to silence Uhlfelder by filing a complaint with the Florida Bar association — threatening his livelihood.
But Huckabee’s move backfired spectacularly, and Uhlfelder went from having 400 followers on Twitter to over 100,000.
Uhlfelder wants to use his new platform to help others who been targeted by powerful people seeking to silence them.
On Tuesday, Uhlfelder announced the launch of a new Political Action Committee named the Make My Day PAC.
The PAC is focused on fighting bad actors, lifting up victims and using social media and contributions to do good, Uhfelder says.
Since taking on Huckabee, Uhfelder has been highly critical of several politicians, including Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Raw Story asked if Nunes should be worried about being targeted.
“I would say Mr. Nunes checks a number of the boxes,” Uhlfelder said.
Other names mentioned during there interview include former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is considering running for governor in Arkansas and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who represents Uhlfelder in Congress.
Raw Story also asked about the still-pending complaint with the Florida Bar.
“I’m confident that I will prevail,” he said. “I’m not going to be pushed around for doing the right thing.”
Here is some of what Uhlfelder has said about politicians who could be target by the Make My Day PAC:
Devin Nunes is a traitor
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 18, 2020
Lev Parnas is roasting Devin Nunes. Which is fitting because Nunes is nuts.
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 16, 2020
Sarah Huckabee wants to run for Governor of Arkansas on a platform of her family privatizing beaches in Florida. Almost as funny as when Matt Gaetz tried to run for Senate in Alabama but couldn’t beat Roy Moore in a poll
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 4, 2020
Daughter of beach thief, brother of dog killer.
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 20, 2019
Thanks to Matt Gaetz, Mike Huckabee, Desantis and others Florida is now the treason capital of the world
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 14, 2020
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of creating sex game with 'points' for sleeping with staffhttps://t.co/dszKwarrBZ
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 17, 2020
Internet burns Matt Gaetz to the ground for whining McCabe didn’t end up ‘behind bars’ https://t.co/t8YQxX8te9
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 15, 2020
