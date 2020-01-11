Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Huckabee complained about mean tweets — and it backfired spectacularly

Published

5 mins ago

on

Former Governor Mike Huckabee (R-AR) spent Saturday evening in a television studio for an appearance on Fox News, where he once hosted a show.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a new image emerged of Huckabee with Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the story was unearthed is a fascinating story, involving a thin-skinned politician, beachfront property in Florida, and one determined attorney.

Daniel Uhlfelder, who posted the picture, is the legal counsel for Florida Beaches for All, a citizens group fighting to protect public access.

This is where Huckabee comes in, as he purchased a beachfront mansion in the Sunshine State, Sun Sentinel columnist Steve Bousquet reported in December.

“He spent some of his Fox dough to build a $7 million beachfront house on the Gulf of Mexico near Destin in the Panhandle at a place called Blue Mountain Beach in Walton County. The three-story home is near Ground Zero of an epic legal fight that threatens the Florida tradition of public beach access,” the newspaper noted. “Huckabee’s other favorite hangout is Twitter, where he’s known for awful puns and a steady barrage of criticism against Democrats, such as a racist tweet that went viral last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ol’ Huck can dish it out, but he can’t take it. When a persistent critic, a lawyer on the public side of the beach access battle, tweeted back with sarcasm and humor, Huckabee tried to silence him by filing a formal complaint with the Florida Bar. The complaint should be tossed out as a sham and an abuse of the system of disciplining lawyers,” Bousquet explained.

When the complaint against him was filed, Uhfelder had 400 followers, but quickly grew his followers about 80,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uhfelder as went after the former governor’s daughter, ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he posted pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rep. Gwen Graham (D-FL) praised Uhfelder as “a great person and true Floridian.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Huckabee complained about mean tweets — and it backfired spectacularly

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Former Governor Mike Huckabee (R-AR) spent Saturday evening in a television studio for an appearance on Fox News, where he once hosted a show.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a new image emerged of Huckabee with Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Breaking: another never-before-seen picture of Mike Huckabee and Lev Parnas. Retweet to share and spread. pic.twitter.com/goYQZuiQjM

— Daniel W. Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 12, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He stood up to Nancy Pelosi’: Lindsey Graham praises Mitch McConnell for impeachment being his ‘finest hour’

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his handling of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial during an interview that was broadcast by Fox News on Saturday night.

Former Judge Jeanine Pirro interviewed Graham, who chairs the Senate judiciary committee, and asked about the standoff between McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over whether the Senate trial will feature witnesses.

Pelosi has been pressuring McConnell for a fair trial.

If Republican Senators move for a quick dismissal of the charges against the President, with no witnesses or documents, it will be because they are afraid of the truth.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani blasts Mike Pompeo on Fox News — demands Trump’s State Department ‘wake up’ on Iran

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's personal attorney blasted his Secretary of State for his administration's foreign policy on Fox News on Saturday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by former Judge Jeanine Pirro about the protests in Iran.

Trump's defense attorney suggested that the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would remain in power because Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asleep at the wheel.

"Iran is on the brink of being overthrown if our State Department would wake up!" Giuliani declared.

"Would wake up!" he repeated.

Watch:

Continue Reading
 
 