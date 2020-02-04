Quantcast
Connect with us

Trophy hunters auctioning off ‘dream hunt’ with Donald Trump Jr in Alaska

Published

1 min ago

on

Bidding for a weeklong “dream hunt” with Donald Trump Jr. is already underway as part of an annual trophy hunting convention in Nevada.

The four-day “hunters’ heaven” event organized by Safari Club International is auctioning off a yacht-based expedition in Alaska with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, along with other hunts in exotic locales, reported The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning bidder will travel to Alaska with Trump Jr., his son and a guide to hunt Sitka black-tailed deer.

Bidding stood at $10,000 late Monday.

“Don Jr. shares this heritage with his son and believes in handing down these lessons to young hunters,” the auction listing says. “Don Jr. and his son will be hosting this year’s hunt along with Keegan [the guide] in Alaska.”

The president’s son, who will deliver the event’s keynote address, reportedly killed a rare species of endangered sheep last summer during a hunting trip to Mongolia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Local officials complained to Iowa Dems about problems with caucus app last week: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Local officials in Iowa were aware of problems with an app that's being blamed for some of the problems with the state's primary caucus.

Democratic Party officials have been unable to declare a winner in Monday's caucus votes, and one local party official revealed that Democratic leaders were warned about the app last week, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

All Democrats except Biden declare ‘victory’ in Iowa — here’s why they’re definitely wrong about that

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

One Democratic presidential candidate has won the Iowa caucuses. But because of an epic project management failure, we likely won't know who that winner is until sometime late Tuesday — at best.

Not since the spectacular failed launch of Healthcare.gov, the Obama administration's online insurance exchange that nearly doomed the Affordable Care Act, has there been such a grand display of technological incompetence. Fyre Fest, after all, played no part in potentially electing the next president of the United States. "Dems in disarray," a sometimes ironic meme deployed by the left and right alike, serves as an apt description of the disastrous first vote of the 2020 presidential cycle.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Cowardly Republicans have one chance to rein in Trump and they’ll fail at that too: conservative columnist

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis called the Republican Party "disgraceful" for how they have handled the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and said they have ie last chance to at least partially redeem themselves before voting to acquit him.

As Lewis notes, "There’s still a way they can avoid looking like complete patsies: They can censure Trump for his abuse of power, and formally warn him not to do it again."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image