Trophy hunters auctioning off ‘dream hunt’ with Donald Trump Jr in Alaska

Bidding for a weeklong “dream hunt” with Donald Trump Jr. is already underway as part of an annual trophy hunting convention in Nevada.

The four-day “hunters’ heaven” event organized by Safari Club International is auctioning off a yacht-based expedition in Alaska with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, along with other hunts in exotic locales, reported The Guardian.

The winning bidder will travel to Alaska with Trump Jr., his son and a guide to hunt Sitka black-tailed deer.

Bidding stood at $10,000 late Monday.

“Don Jr. shares this heritage with his son and believes in handing down these lessons to young hunters,” the auction listing says. “Don Jr. and his son will be hosting this year’s hunt along with Keegan [the guide] in Alaska.”

The president’s son, who will deliver the event’s keynote address, reportedly killed a rare species of endangered sheep last summer during a hunting trip to Mongolia.