‘Truly disgusting’: Lindsey Graham faces furious backlash for spreading ‘flat out crazy’ Iowa caucus conspiracies

12 mins ago

In the wake of the embarrassing debacle that delayed the result of the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Twitter and suggested that something sinister was afoot.

“What are the odds that: most anticipated poll of the year (@DMRegister) is cancelled; voting system completely crashes. ….and it has nothing to do with a Bernie blowout and a Biden crash?” Graham tweeted.

‘Majority of mine victims are children’: EU condemns Trump rollback of landmine restrictions

20 mins ago

February 4, 2020

"Their use anywhere, anytime, and by any actor remains completely unacceptable to the European Union."

The European Union on Tuesday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last week to roll back restrictions on the American military's use of landmines despite the deadly history of the weapons around the world.

German court rejects call to remove anti-Semitic church carving

42 mins ago

February 4, 2020

A court in central Germany on Tuesday rejected a case calling for a local church associated with Protestant firebrand Martin Luther to remove an ancient anti-Semitic carving from its wall.

Widely known the as "Judensau" (Jews' sow), the 13th-century bas relief on the church in eastern German town Wittenberg depicts a rabbi peering into a pig's anus, while other figures suckle milk from its teats.

The hateful symbolism is that Jews obtain their sustenance and scripture from an unclean animal.

A panel of judges at Saxony-Anhalt state's superior court in Naumburg found the image "did not harm Jews' reputation" because it was "embedded" in a wider memorial context, presiding judge Volker Buchloh said, according to regional broadcaster MDR.

