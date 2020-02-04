‘Truly disgusting’: Lindsey Graham faces furious backlash for spreading ‘flat out crazy’ Iowa caucus conspiracies

In the wake of the embarrassing debacle that delayed the result of the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took to Twitter and suggested that something sinister was afoot.

“What are the odds that: most anticipated poll of the year (@DMRegister) is cancelled; voting system completely crashes. ….and it has nothing to do with a Bernie blowout and a Biden crash?” Graham tweeted.

Graham’s critics on Twitter wasted no time firing back, accusing him of spreading baseless conspiracy theories:

Your irresponsibility is only matched by your blind obeisance to the traitorous team you’re on. This tweet is flat out crazy and you know it. McCain is looking down on you in absolute disgust. — Greg Proops (@GregProops) February 4, 2020

add Lindsey Graham to the list of conspiracy theorists who serve in Congresshttps://t.co/qI7196LKqY — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) February 4, 2020

Linsey hon, now you are starting/participating conspiracy theories? How low can you go? — MShaw (@Snooglewood) February 4, 2020

Stfu! Honestly 🤮🤮 — Kiki Melendez (@kikimelendez) February 4, 2020

What the hell has gotten into you. Were you not once a grown up? — Guy Morton (@ThatGuyMort) February 4, 2020

And now we have Lindsey Graham pushing pro-Bernie conspiracy theories. Republicans aren’t pushing this narrative because they want to help our country. — Scott Landis (@ScottCLandis) February 4, 2020

What are the odds you discover a basic sense of integrity or morality? — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 4, 2020

Super scary and disturbing. The “rigged” message, now being pushed by Biden, Buttigieg campaign and Bernie surrogates, also being amplified by Trumpers, and more frighteningly, formerly mainstream GOP like Lindsey Graham. This is a powder keg with an open fire next to it. pic.twitter.com/BlPHNJ8ZQ0 — Juan Salvo (@j_salvo) February 4, 2020

Yeah, rimming and sucking as always…disgusting @LindseyGrahamSC …how do you even dare talking after coverup on Senate??? — Samo Konyar (@samo_konyar) February 4, 2020

This is conspiracy mongering disinformation, sir, and should be deleted. You called John McCain, who gave his body to protect American democracy, a good friend. The least you could do is refrain from weakening the ties that bind the US for temporary electoral benefit. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) February 4, 2020

Zero evidence of this. And deeply irresponsible to speculate with zero evidence. And, yes, Lindsey Graham is a U.S. Senator and should know WAY better. https://t.co/uPYCEz8P5i — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 4, 2020

You are just a terrible person , Lindsey and it is a big disappointment to me. I used to admire you. — JCC (@jencla63) February 4, 2020

