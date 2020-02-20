Quantcast
'Trump 2020' emblazoned hay bales burned to the ground by vandals

1 min ago

Hay bales in the town of Ferndale, Washington, that were covered with a tarp featuring the slogan “TRUMP 2020” were burned to the ground by vandals this Sunday, Q13Fox reports.

Police say deputies arrived on the scene to find the bales on fire, which amounted to around $500 in damage. According to Sheriff Bill Elfo, political vandalism is on the rise in the area.

“Over the past year, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several reports of damage and theft of a political campaign sign,” Elfo said. “In this instance, the crime resulted in the destruction of private property that had the propensity to spread and jeopardize nearby structures and their occupants. This incident also resulted in the use of Fire District, Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police assets that were unavailable for the duration of the response to respond to other emergencies.”


2020 Election

The 'pro-life swing voter' some moderate Democrats chase is a myth

1 min ago

February 20, 2020

A thing that I do not understand is why journalists assume that Democratic presidential candidates absolutely must respond to pro-life activists, or deal with The Abortion Problem. I sometimes think it's because they teach you in journalism school that every four years Swing Voters sprout from the earth like cicadas demanding propitiation. And if the Swing Voters are not sufficiently placated, all manner of hell will break loose, like Swing Voters clinging to God & guns or refusing to speak to responsible centrist journalists in Midwestern diners so the poor scribblers can't expense their rice pudding. Things happen!

2020 Election

Michael Bloomberg falls flat as his fellow Democratic candidates pull out the knives at his debate debut

13 mins ago

February 20, 2020

It is said that one needs a pretty big ego to run for president, what with all the pomp on the one hand and all the politicking needed on the other.

Still, it has been bracing even to other politicians, even to all the Democratic presidential candidates, even to Donald Trump, to see the chutzpah of Mayor Mike Bloomberg to spend a reported $420 million to date for his late entry into the presidential sweepstakes to present a buffered and polished version of his own self to the field – to say nothing of earning himself seemingly substantial polling success.

Lindsey Graham calls Roger Stone's trial and sentence 'fair' — but hints Trump should pardon anyway

16 mins ago

February 20, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed the trial and sentence for Roger Stone had been fair -- but suggested President Donald Trump should pardon him, anyway.

The president has complained the jury was biased against his longtime associate and the seven- to nine-year sentence initially recommended by prosecutors was too long, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a 40-month term while ripping Stone's apologists as dangerous to democracy.

Graham found the disposition of the case just, but signaled to Trump that he was also justified in undoing the prosecution through his pardon powers.

The sentence rendered in the Roger Stone case by Judge Jackson is on the lower end of the recommended sentencing guidelines for offenses of this nature.

