‘Trump 2020’ emblazoned hay bales burned to the ground by vandals

Hay bales in the town of Ferndale, Washington, that were covered with a tarp featuring the slogan “TRUMP 2020” were burned to the ground by vandals this Sunday, Q13Fox reports.

Police say deputies arrived on the scene to find the bales on fire, which amounted to around $500 in damage. According to Sheriff Bill Elfo, political vandalism is on the rise in the area.

“Over the past year, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several reports of damage and theft of a political campaign sign,” Elfo said. “In this instance, the crime resulted in the destruction of private property that had the propensity to spread and jeopardize nearby structures and their occupants. This incident also resulted in the use of Fire District, Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police assets that were unavailable for the duration of the response to respond to other emergencies.”