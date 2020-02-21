Trump accused of being ‘complicit’ with Russians in their latest ‘act of war’ against US elections
Appearing on MSNBC, GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt lambasted Donald Trump for his furious reaction to intelligence officials briefing members of Congress on continuing Russian involvement in U.S. elections, saying the president is — once again — “abusing his power.”
Speaking with host Chris Matthews, Schmidt harshly condemned the president after stating, “What this is is an attack on the USA by a hostile foreign power, an attack on our elections.”
“Well, I think we’re in a very serious place right now, Chris, since his [Trump’s] acquittal by the Senate, ” Schmidt began. “Donald Trump has been unrestrained with his abuse of power. He is eviscerating the rule of law with his constant interference with the Department of Justice, he appointed a political crony, someone with no experience, someone who is clearly not qualified, not competent to the task of being the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the country.”
Turning to the intel hearing that infuriated the president, he added, “What this is, is an attack on the United States of America by a hostile foreign power.”
“An attack on our elections, on the sovereignty of the American people to pick their leaders is tantamount to an act of war and to see the president complicit with it, is as grave as abuse of power coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave,” he stated.
Watch the video below:
