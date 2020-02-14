Trump admin mysteriously spiked sanctions against Russian oligarch: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Betsy Swan, the Treasury Department was in the process of formalizing new sanctions against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in December — and those plans were suddenly set aside without any explanation.
The report states, “Late last year, the U.S. government signaled that it was about to level a new round of sanctions targeting people and entities linked to Deripaska, according to two Western officials with knowledge of the communication, ” while noting that Deripaska had already been the subject of sanctions in April of 2018 for his involvement with imprisoned Donald Trump associate Paul Manafort. Sanctions on Deripaska’s companies have since been lifted, but new ones were in the works.
“Until December, that is. What’s strange is that despite the signal, Treasury didn’t follow through and the sanctions—which would have targeted the unnamed people and entities because of their proximity to Deripaska—didn’t materialize. It’s been two months since the U.S. indicated that the new sanctions were about to come out, and there’s been no movement from Treasury on the oligarch,” Swan writes. “The two months of inaction has stirred suspicions of political interference in the sanctions process.”
According to Brian O’Toole, formerly a senior official at Office of Foreign Assets Control, the sudden silence reeks of meddling at some level.
“If there was no such promise made or no such deal that was struck, then I think the pulling of the action suggests that there was a political decision to pull it, not a technocratic decision,” O’Toole explained. “Somebody overruled OFAC, essentially—that’s the most likely scenario.”
Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX) agreed.
“In the latest episode of the sordid spectacle of Trump helping Putin, attempted constraint of a Putin buddy has apparently once again been thwarted,” Doggett said in a statement. “In previous episodes, Trump granted special treatment for Deripaska. A strong bipartisan House vote resolved no way. Trump sycophant McConnell blocks the resolution shortly before the announcement of a new Russian aluminum plant in Kentucky. A year later, even the Trump Treasury Department apparently recognized the wrongdoing, but doing wrong to benefit Putin is always right in the Trump Administration.”
2020 Election
BUSTED: GOP House staffers snooped on Dem 2020 election planning session
According to an exclusive report from Politico, staff members from the National Republican Congressional Committee admitted that they stood outside the building housing their Democratic counterparts and snapped pictures of a slide show detailing their plans to further their gains in the House in the 2020 election.
The report states, "On Wednesday night the NRCC walked across the street to the DCCC’s headquarters on Capitol Hill to stake out some Dem candidates, and stumbled upon what they consider a quite fortuitous find. Dems say it represents tactics that are totally out of bounds, and downright creepy."
2020 Election
Bill Barr is attempting to smother a Justice Dept ‘mutiny’ by pushing back on Trump’s tweets: CNN
During a CNN "New Day" panel discussion on Attorney General William Barr's public statement that President Donald Trump is making his job harder by commenting on pending Justice Department cases, hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota doubted the sincerity of Barr with one CNN contributor saying it was merely intended to put down a "mutiny" within his department.
After former prosecutor Elie Honig suggested, "I do not think this a some bold, courageous declaration of his [Barr's} independence, because we have a record here," he added, "Today is February 14th. Normal human beings know it is Valentine's Day. I know it is the one-year anniversary of Bill Barr being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He's been there a year now and this is the first time he's done anything to show any independence and he has a long track record of doing Trump's bidding."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest UT/TT Poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that party’s presidential nomination in Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Sanders had the support of 24% of the self-identified Democratic primary voters in the poll, up from 12% in October. Sanders passed both former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the two leaders in the October 2019 UT/TT Poll. Early voting in the Texas primaries starts on Tuesday; election day — Super Tuesday — is March 3.