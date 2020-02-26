Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration wrongly compares coronavirus death rates to the flu

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House is trying to calm coronavirus panic as the stock market plummets and panic spreads across the globe. But the information coming out of the president isn’t exactly the correct information.

According to Bloomberg, “Trump and his senior advisers see coronavirus as a serious health threat that warrants a full response yet assess the risk of the virus in the U.S. as more comparable to the flu in terms of the fatality rate, according to people familiar with internal discussions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the flu fatality rate is 0.1 percent where the coronavirus fatality rate is between 2 and 4 percent in the central China city of Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, the World Health Organization.

“You could have bad outcomes with this initially until you really get the hang of how to manage,” he said.

“We expect we will see community spread in this country,” said the Center for Disease Control Nancy Messonnier, who directs the Immunization and Respiratory Diseases division. “It is not a matter of if, but a question of when, this will exactly happen.”

Trump ally Rush Limbaugh made a similar claim Tuesday.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign targets black voters with retail pop-up stores

Published

1 min ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

In an effort to boost African American support, President Trump's 2020 campaign is leasing 15 retail properties in predominantly black neighborhoods in swings states across the country in an effort to register voters and promote Trump policies that have allegedly helped black communities, the New York Times reports.

The Trump campaign gave reporters a preview of the effort at a mock community center inside its campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, which featured large TV screens showing pro-Trump testimonials from black voters. Other displays showed posters featuring smiling black Trump supporters with shout-outs to the administration’s overhaul of the criminal justice system, its funding of historically black colleges and universities, and the country’s record-low unemployment rate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to bring ‘thousands’ of federal judges under his thumb — and hurling the US ‘further toward an authoritarian’ rule: attorney

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Much has been written about President Donald Trump’s impact on the United States’ federal government — not only the U.S. Supreme Court, but also, the lower federal courts. Trump’s influence at the federal level, however, goes beyond the courts and the judicial branch of the federal government. And journalist/attorney Peter M. Shane, in an article for The Atlantic, warns that Trump is also trying to bring federal administrative adjudicators under his control within the government’s executive branch.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Chicago Archdiocese says no to veggie burgers during Lent

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

As Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season, the Chicago Archdiocese has said that soy or fake protein-based "meat" are not alternatives for Catholics.

Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays but eating a veggie burger isn't a viable alternative. However, plant-based meats don't contain animal flesh, reported the Chicago Tribune.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Chicago said that Catholics risk losing the Holy Spirit meaning by abstaining from meat if they go for alternatives. Lent is generally when Christians show that they can relate to the suffering of Jesus Christ's torture, crucifixion and murder by giving up everyday things like cheeseburgers.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image