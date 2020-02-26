Trump administration wrongly compares coronavirus death rates to the flu

The White House is trying to calm coronavirus panic as the stock market plummets and panic spreads across the globe. But the information coming out of the president isn’t exactly the correct information.

According to Bloomberg, “Trump and his senior advisers see coronavirus as a serious health threat that warrants a full response yet assess the risk of the virus in the U.S. as more comparable to the flu in terms of the fatality rate, according to people familiar with internal discussions.”

In fact, the flu fatality rate is 0.1 percent where the coronavirus fatality rate is between 2 and 4 percent in the central China city of Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced, said Dr. Bruce Aylward, the World Health Organization.

“You could have bad outcomes with this initially until you really get the hang of how to manage,” he said.

“We expect we will see community spread in this country,” said the Center for Disease Control Nancy Messonnier, who directs the Immunization and Respiratory Diseases division. “It is not a matter of if, but a question of when, this will exactly happen.”

Trump ally Rush Limbaugh made a similar claim Tuesday.

