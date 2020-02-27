Quantcast
Trump-appointed judge may slap contempt charge against Russian firm nailed by Mueller

Published

25 mins ago

on

A federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump is considering a contempt of court charge against a Russian firm indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich issued a one-paragraph order siding with prosecutors and gave lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting until the end of Friday to explain why the firm should not face a penalty for missing a deadline to produce documents, reported Politico.

The special counsel charged the St. Petersburg-based company and two other Russian businesses with funding an online influence operation aimed at disrupting the 2016 election.

Concord is controlled by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russia oligarch known as President Vladimir Putin’s chef, and is the only Russian entity to fight the charges in court.

A trial is scheduled to begin April 1, and the judge also ordered federal prosecutors to make public a redacted version of its motion explaining why Concord has not complied with pretrial document demands.


Eric Trump rages against Scottish lawmaker for suggesting president’s family engaged in money laundering

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son Eric is attacking a Scottish Green Party leader after he called for an investigation into the money behind a land purchase.

Lawmaker Patrick Harvie “said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the US president, or people he is connected with, ‘have been involved in serious crime,’” said The Scotsman in a report.

Scottish publication "The National" quoted the younger Trump attacking Harvie as “an irrelevant and spineless politician."

Mike Pence’s past claim that ‘smoking doesn’t kill’ resurfaces after Trump names him to lead coronavirus response

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In the wake of President Trump's naming of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, past writings by Pence where he defended the tobacco industry are resurfacing.

During his 2001 run for Congress while he was governor of Indiana, Pence penned an op-ed where he claimed that despite the "hysteria" from the "political class," there's no evidence that smoking is dangerous for humans. "In fact, 2 out of every three smokers does not die from a smoking related illness and 9 out of ten smokers do not contract lung cancer," Pence wrote.

Top expert on viral infections must get Pence’s approval before issuing statements: NYT

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

A top expert on viral infections has been given orders to not make any statements about the coronavirus without being authorized by Vice President Mike Pence.

The New York Times reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has "told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance" about the disease.

