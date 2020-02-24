Quantcast
Trump blasted as ‘pathological liar’ for claiming stock market is ‘starting to look very good’ after 1,000 point crash

Published

1 hour ago

on

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic spreading across the world has present challenges for President Donald Trump.

In addition to the public health challenge facing the administration, Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is also faced with an economic crisis as the virus disrupts global supply chains.

“Investors around the world retreated from stocks and piled into haven assets including government bonds and gold, reflecting escalating worries that the coronavirus will disrupt the global economy,” The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. “The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points—its biggest point decline in more than two years; the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note approached a record low; and gold prices climbed for the eighth straight session to a seven-year high.”

Trump, however, attempted to reassure Americans by claiming that “the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

“Stock market starting to look very good to me,” Trump added, despite the stock market crash.

The president was harshly criticized for his statement. Here’s some of what people were saying.

