Trump blasted as ‘pathological liar’ for claiming stock market is ‘starting to look very good’ after 1,000 point crash

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic spreading across the world has present challenges for President Donald Trump.

In addition to the public health challenge facing the administration, Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is also faced with an economic crisis as the virus disrupts global supply chains.

“Investors around the world retreated from stocks and piled into haven assets including government bonds and gold, reflecting escalating worries that the coronavirus will disrupt the global economy,” The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. “The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points—its biggest point decline in more than two years; the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note approached a record low; and gold prices climbed for the eighth straight session to a seven-year high.”

Trump, however, attempted to reassure Americans by claiming that “the coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

“Stock market starting to look very good to me,” Trump added, despite the stock market crash.

The president was harshly criticized for his statement. Here’s some of what people were saying.

Says the out of control, cretinous criminal cockwaffle who told everyone the #coronavirus would go away when the weather gets warmer in Spring. Today's decline marks the 3rd biggest daily point drop for the Dow in its 124-year history. Nice try though! #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 24, 2020

In case you were wondering the extent to which the president is willing to try and gaslight you, this tweet comes amid the news of an outbreak of a global pandemic and the stock market plunging over 1,000 points for its worst day in 14 months. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 24, 2020

Stock market? Are you high? The Dow plunges 1,000 points on coronavirus fears, the 3.5% drop is worst in nearly two years and it's looking very good to you? Although I guess a thousand point loss in a day looks good to a guy who managed to go broke running *Casinos*. — Sideline_Observer (@Chris79699884) February 24, 2020

A "very good" stock market is AFTER it goes down 1000… and you WONDER why people call you unstable? — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) February 24, 2020

I believe #WallStreet is telling you you’re a despicable pathological liar and not to be trusted with Americans’ health and welfare. And btw…today’s CRATERING just wiped away the entire year’s gains for your precious #StockMarket… #Trump #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xhtxSaA5i7 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 24, 2020

oh look everyone, we're in phase 1, "deny it's happening." cool story my lying dude https://t.co/rwrph0kNpi — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 24, 2020

The stock market tanked today, dude. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 24, 2020

Trump cut millions in funding to the CDC on epidemics, pandemics & research for disease. He refused FREE flu shots to migrants in his concentration camps. Trump is a populist enabling global pandemics. Trump is the symptom. His cult base is the disease.https://t.co/fSxfxerCjj — Trinity (@TrinityResists) February 24, 2020

Fetal tissue research helped us develop vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and chicken pox. It was instrumental for understanding HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus. It would also have been useful for developing a vaccine or antiviral therapy based on ACE2 for the coronavirus. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 24, 2020

It’s past 3 am in India and Trump is tweeting the stock market looks very good on a day when the Dow was down 1000 points. pic.twitter.com/bsMOKQRYzW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 24, 2020

Economic facts:

– All six of the biggest drops in US stock market history have been during the Trump administration.

– Today is the 2ed largest and may still be the largest.

– Trump's economy is based on smoke, mirrors, corruption, lies, breaks for rich people, and egg shells. — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) February 24, 2020

Thinking about this Goolsbeeism today, as Trump tells everyone not to worry about Coronavirus because the Stock market, which just fell >3% in a single day, looks “very good” to him https://t.co/axaYVTP7P9 pic.twitter.com/Y6dH157YT1 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 24, 2020

General rule: When Trump tells you not to worry, you should worry. https://t.co/A20Tpuj8Qy — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) February 24, 2020

First, it signals to US citizens and hospitals that they have nothing to worry about ("very much under control"). Given what's happening in Italy and South Korea, POTUS should be socializing the idea that it may spread here; instead this does the opposite. — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

If you're a hospital administrator weighing whether to trigger burdensome prep protocols, or a governor weighing whether to trigger additional public health measures, this sends a clear message: stand down. It reduces readiness. https://t.co/a6ywvhtnOY — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

And as we've seen with Sharpie-gate, there will be intense pressure within the bureaucracy to bring their assessments in line with Trump's public remarks, rather than vice-versa. The rhetoric will override the science. https://t.co/KzSfbprq8h — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

Third, it signals what Trump's main focus is: not how his government is protecting Americans' health, but avoiding a stock market hit that will politically damage him ("good to *me*"). That also sends a clear message to his team about how they should prioritize on this. — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

A final thought – irresponsible leadership practice aside, this is also political malpractice. Given that Italy suddenly found the disease had been spreading undetected, that must be considered a real prospect here as well (especially given limited US testing). — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

If we suddenly find an Italy-type scenario of undetected transmission, the president's tweet will not age very well. /end — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) February 24, 2020

You've only made things worse. https://t.co/3JWpJs0RDv — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) February 24, 2020