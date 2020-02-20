Trump blasted for celebrating ‘a romanticized whitewash of slavery’ at his Make America Great Again rally

“Gone with the Wind” trended nationwide on Twitter on Thursday after President Donald Trump praised the 1939 film during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs.

Trump’s comments on “Gone with the Wind” as he offered his thoughts Academy Awards.

The leader of the free world griped about “Parasite,” a movie from South Korea, winning the Oscar for “Best Picture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Trump wished Hollywood would go back to a movie about the Civil War that came out over 80 years ago.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the commander-in-chief’s film criticism:

Parasite is a foreign movie about how oblivious the ultra-rich are about the struggles of the working class, and it requires two hours of reading subtitles. Of course Trump hates it. pic.twitter.com/WOl6Zou1CG — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) February 21, 2020

Gone with the Wind is a romanticized white wash of slavery and the antebellum South and the author Margaret Mitchell had tremendous "economic anxiety." Of course Trump would prefer it over PARASITE, a brilliant movie commenting on classism and income inequality. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says ‘Gone with the Wind’ should’ve won the Oscar for Best Picture instead of Parasite. Gone came out in 1939. Also, it’s child’s play compared to Parasite, but more to the point, it’s ineligible because, you know, 1939. https://t.co/LBv6AJyW5Z — Touré (@Toure) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump literally just asked, "Can we get like 'Gone With The Wind' back please?" That's really saying the quiet part out loud isn't it. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

just say the birth of a nation bro we all know ur thinking it https://t.co/rPsNhJpRS2 — dre (@cybergirl2000) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please someone ask him to explain what Gone With The Wind is about. Good odds the answer includes something about cancer and windmills. https://t.co/bL5j31KRid — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 21, 2020

It's bringing up Gone With the Wind that raises this from simple xenophobic ignorance to real dada racism. https://t.co/xRSYEFMlam — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump loves Gone With The Wind but he prefers to watch it backwards to see the slaves learn their place. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 21, 2020

"Gone with the Wind" was a superb choice. People knew their place back then. But I'm surprised Trump didn't pick "The Birth of a Nation". It contains a virtual road map to make America great again! — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT