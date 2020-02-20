Quantcast
Trump blasted for celebrating ‘a romanticized whitewash of slavery’ at his Make America Great Again rally

1 hour ago

“Gone with the Wind” trended nationwide on Twitter on Thursday after President Donald Trump praised the 1939 film during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs.

Trump’s comments on “Gone with the Wind” as he offered his thoughts Academy Awards.

The leader of the free world griped about “Parasite,” a movie from South Korea, winning the Oscar for “Best Picture.”

Instead, Trump wished Hollywood would go back to a movie about the Civil War that came out over 80 years ago.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the commander-in-chief’s film criticism:

